Today's Tech News: Jeff Bezos resign, Nokia 3.4 India launch, Xiaomi Mi 10i record sales

Amazon CEO and billionaire Jeff Bezos announced to step down from his position in the third quarter of 2021. He will be succeeded by Andy Jassy, who heads the company's cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services (AWS). In other news, Xiaomi announces that Mi 10i has registered record-breaking sales of Rs 400 crore in just three weeks, HMD Global reveals the India launch timeline of the Nokia 3.4, Realme X7 Pro transparent edition announced, and more. Here are the top tech news of the day that you missed.

Jeff Bezos to resign as Amazon CEO

Amazon.com has announced that CEO Jeff Bezos will resign from his position and become the executive chairman in the third quarter of this year. The head of Amazon's cloud division Amazon Web Services (AWS) Andy Jassy will succeed Bezos and become the next Amazon CEO, the company confirmed. The news of Bezos' decision to step down as CEO comes after Amazon reported quarterly sales above $100 billion for the first time.

Realme X7 Pro transparent edition launch

Realme X7 series set to launch in India on February 4. Realme's India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth has now revealed the transparent edition of the Realme X7 Pro model. This model of the smartphone will be released at an online launch event, which will begin at 12:30 PM. The teaser image shared by the company executive shows that the Realme X7 Pro transparent edition comes with the liquid cooling option, battery unit, and rear camera lenses. The standard version of the phone is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000.

Nokia 3.4 India launch teased

Nokia 3.4 India launch has been confirmed by HMD Global. The teaser image reveals that the phone is ‘coming soon’. It doesn’t reveal the exact date of the launch for now. Reports suggest that the Nokia 3.4 will release in India later this month. The phone was made official in the global market back in September 2020. As far as the specs are concerned the phone packs a 6.39-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, Android 10 OS, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi 10i breaks records

The Mi 10i was launched in India last month. Xiaomi India now claims that the Mi 10i 5G has crossed gross sales worth over Rs 400 crores in the country within just three weeks of its launch. This has made the phone the company’s “best selling smartphone”. The Mi 10i 5G went on sale for the first time on January 7. The company also claims that the device has also become one of the most searched smartphones in January 2021 citing a Google report.

PlayStation 5 goes out-of-stock

Sony PlayStation 5 officially released in the Indian market today but the flagship gaming console went out of stock minutes after the sale opened in India. The gaming console was on sale via offline retail outlets across the country as well as online retail shops like Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, Shop at Sony Center and Vijay Sales.