Today's Tech News: Koo app 3 million downloads, Redmi Note 10 Amazon availability

Amid the battle between Twitter and the Indian government, Made in India Koo app is gaining wide popularity in the country. The Indian alternative of Twitter has already been downloaded by millions of users. In other news, Xiaomi confirms the Redmi Note 10 Amazon availability, Infinix launched a budget Smart 5 smartphone, and much more happened in the world of tech today. Here are the top technology news today that you missed.

Koo app gets millions of downloads

Koo app is the Indian alternative app of popular microblogging site Twitter. Amid the battle between Twitter and the Indian government, Koo is gaining wide popularity in the country. The app is available on both the Google Play store and Apple App store. It has been downloaded by over three million Android users already. The Indian government is urging users on Twitter to move to the Koo app. May government bodies have already joined the platform and using it regularly.

Redmi Note 10 Amazon availability confirmed

Xiaomi has announced it will launch the Redmi Note 10 series in the country in March. The exact launch date hasn't been revealed yet. The company has now revealed that it has partnered with Amazon to bring the upcoming Redmi Note series to the country. The e-commerce listing didn't reveal any new information about the smartphone series. It is expected that the company will launch two devices under the series including the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

Xiaomi set to launch new audio products

After the Mi 10i, Xiaomi is venturing into the wireless audio products segment in India. A recent teaser on Xiaomi’s social media channels confirms two new audio products launching on February 22. A video hints at a Bluetooth speaker as well as a neckband style wireless earphone. Xiaomi didn’t reveal the name of these products yet.

Infinix Smart 5 launched in India

Infinix has launched a new budget smartphone dubbed the Infinix Smart 5 in India. This is the successor to the Infinix Smart 4 series. It comes with a MediaTek Helio G25, a 6,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras, and more. In India, the Infinix Smart 5 comes with a price tag of Rs 7,199 and will be available to buy via e-commerce site Flipkart, starting February 18. The phone competes with phones likes the Realme C12, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, and the Samsung Galaxy M02.

Government testing WhatsApp-like messaging app

A new media report suggests that the government of India is testing an alternative to WhatsApp messaging application that goes by the name Sandes. To recall, the Indian government announced last year that will is developing an alternative to WhatsApp. The report now suggests that the messaging app the government is developing is called Sandes. The report reveals that the app is being tested by officials in several ministries and should be ready for official release very soon.