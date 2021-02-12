comscore Today's Tech News: Lenovo Tab P11 Pro launched, Samsung Galaxy F62 specs confirmed, and more
Today's Tech News: Lenovo Tab P11 Pro launched in India, Samsung Galaxy F62 specs confirmed

Today's Tech News, checkout trending tech news today: Lenovo Tab P11 Pro launched, Samsung Galaxy F62 specs confirmed, CoWIN section gets integrated on Aarogya Setu, and more.

Earlier today, Lenovo launched a new tablet in India called the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro at a price of Rs 44,999. In other news, HMD Global’s recently launched Nokia 3.4 and Nokia Power earbuds go on pre-orders in India, Samsung confirms some of the key specifications of the upcoming Galaxy F62, Google Photos gets new features and more. Check out today’s top technology news of the day here. Also Read - Aarogya Setu gets CoWIN section for vaccine details: Here's how to access

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro launched in India

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro launched in India at a price of Rs 44,999. With this tablet, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer wants to take on the likes of Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Apple iPad Air (2020). The tablet comes in a single Slate Grey colour and will go on sale starting midnight on February 14 across Amazon, Flipkart, Lenovo.com and offline retail channels. As far as the specs are concerned, the tablet comes with an 11.5-inch WQXGA OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage, and more. Also Read - Top folding smartphone deals in February 2021: Galaxy Z Flip, Motorola Razr, and more

Nokia 3.4 and Nokia Power earbuds pre-orders

HMD Global has announced the Nokia 3.4 and Nokia Power Earbuds Lite will be available for pre-booking in India on Nokia.com/phones. It will be available for grabs in Fjord, Dusk and Charcoal colour options at Rs 11,999. Nokia Power Earbuds Lite available in Snow and Charcoal colour options will be available at a discount of Rs 1,600. This offer will be valid for the pre-booking till February 19. The company announced that Nokia 3.4 customers on Jio will be entitled to benefits worth Rs 4,000 including instant cashback of Rs 2,000 on the prepaid recharge of Rs 349 plan and Rs 2,000 worth vouchers from partners. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 specs, price and launch date leak for both 4G and 5G variants

Samsung Galaxy F62 key specs confirmed

Samsung Galaxy F62 set to launch in India on February 15 at 12PM. The phone has been confirmed to be available on Flipkart.com The dedicated page on the e-commerce platform has confirmed that the Galaxy F62 will be powered by the 7nm Exynos 9825 chipset, a 7,000mAh battery, an Super AMOLED+ display, and a 64-megapixel primary rear camera. The smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 25,000 in India. Samsung is yet to confirm the price though.

CoWIN vaccine updates now on Aarogya Setu

India’s coronavirus tracking app Aarogya Setu, launched last year, has added a new CoWIN section to provide details related to the coronavirus vaccine. The integration has been announced through Aarogya Setu’s official Twitter handle. It is now live on both the app’s Android and iOS version of the app.

Google Photos gets revamped

Google Photos gets a major revamp with some new photos and video editing tools. Shutterbugs are going to be happy to see new Pixel-exclusive edit features making it to Photos for paid subscribers. Notably, the Photos app update is currently coming to iOS devices initially but will be on Android in a few weeks.

  • Published Date: February 12, 2021 7:51 PM IST

