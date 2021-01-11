The biggest news in the world of technology today is the launch of OnePlus Band, the brand’s first ever fitness band. The band comes at a price similar to the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 at Rs 2,499. Interestingly, India is the first market to get the fitness band, other markets should follow. Additionally, Poco is now the top three online smartphone brands, Samsung Galaxy S20 series receives a price cut, Hike messenger shuts in India and more. At BGR India, we bring to you the top tech news of the day you must have missed. Also Read - Hike Messenger to shut down this month; amidst the WhatsApp privacy policy controversy

OnePlus Band goes official

OnePlus Band launched in India at a price of Rs 2,499, similar to the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launched last year. The fitness band will go on sale for the first time on January 13 on Amazon. in, Flipkart.com and OnePlus.in. One of the key features of the band include blood oxygen monitor or SpO2, heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, 13 exercise mode, among others. The band is compatible with OnePlus Health app, currently available on Android only. Also Read - OnePlus Band first look

Poco now in top three online smartphone brand

Poco has announced that it has emerged as the third largest online smartphone brand in the Indian market. As per Counterpoint India Smartphone Monthly Model Tracker 2020 November, two out of the top three devices sold online were Poco devices, with Poco M2 and Poco C3 recording maximum demand. To celebrate the success, the Poco C3 3RAM + 32GB variant at Rs 6,999 and 4GB RAM+64GB variant at Rs 7,999. The Poco X3 will be up for grabs starting at Rs 15,999 with a flat Rs 1,000 discount on all 3 variants.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series price cut

Ahead of the Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy S20 series gets a price cut in India. As per a report coming from 91Mobiles, an offline retail sources confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra India prices have been slashed by over Rs 15,000. The Galaxy S20 now costs Rs 49,999 for the 128GB + 8GB model, Galaxy S21 Plus costs Rs 56,999, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra costs Rs 76,999. The price cuts will be available till January 31.

Paytm CEO wants you to ditch WhatsApp for Signal

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma joins Elon Musk as he asks his followers to ditch WhatsApp and join Signal. Soon after the updated WhatsApp privacy policy were announced Signal started gaining momentum in India. The messaging app has become the top free app on Google Play store as well as Apple App store. He said in a tweet, “They say, market has power. We are the largest market. Here in India WhatsApp / Facebook are abusing their monopoly & taking away millions of users’ privacy for granted. We should move on to @signalapp NOW. It is upto us to become victim or reject such moves.” Previously, Elon Musk also asked his followers to “Use Signal”.

Hike Messenger app shuts

Hike Messenger is shutting down its Sticker Chat app, company founder and CEO Kavin Bharti Mittal has confirmed. He said the company is ‘sunsetting’ Hike Sticker Chat in January 2021. He has confirmed that although the app is shutting down, HikeMoji will still be available in its other services including Vibe and Rush.