comscore Today's Tech News: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G, Realme X7 India launch, WhatsApp privacy policy
  • Home
  • News
  • Today's Tech News: Snapdragon 870 SoC launched, Realme X7 India launch
News

Today's Tech News: Snapdragon 870 SoC launched, Realme X7 India launch

News

Today's Tech News: Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 870 5G, Realme X7 reveals India launch details, WhatsApp privacy policy updates and more

Realme X70 Pro

Representation image

It has been an eventful day in the world of technology. One of the biggest news in the tech world is the launch of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor. Additionally, Realme has announced to bring its latest X series smartphone in India, dubbed to be the Realme X7 series. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer also announced that it will launch a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 powered smartphone in India in coming days. At BGR.in we have listed out the top five tech news of the day that you must have missed. Also Read - WhatsApp responds to Indian govt's letter to withdraw privacy policy

Realme X7 India launch

Realme has confirmed to launch the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro in India very soon. The company CEO Madhav Sheth tweeted out a nine-second video with the tagline, “X is the future”. This clearly hints that the X-series smartphones will make their way to the Indian market soon. Additionally, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has announced to bring a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 powered smartphone soon to the Indian market. Also Read - Realme flagship phone with new Dimensity 1200 confirmed to launch soon

WhatsApp Also Read - Dimensity 1200 5G, Dimensity 1100 5G chips launched: Should Snapdragon 888 phones worry?  

WhatsApp responds to Indian government

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology sent a letter to WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart stating that the new privacy policy “raise grave concerns regarding the implications for the choice and autonomy of Indian citizens.” MeitY noted in the letter that WhatsApp must “reconsider its approach to information privacy, freedom of choice and data security.” To which the messaging platform responded, “We wish to reinforce that this update does not expand our ability to share data with Facebook. Our aim is to provide transparency and new options available to engage with businesses so they can serve their customers and grow.” The company further said, “WhatsApp will always protect personal messages with end-to-end encryption so that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can see them. We are working to address misinformation and remain available to answer any questions.”

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 announced

MediaTek on Wednesday launched Dimensity 1200 processor. There’s an octa-core processor onboard that has a familiar architecture to the Snapdragon 888. There’s also a primary Cortex-A78 core clocked at 3GHz while three other Cortex-A78 cores are clocked at 2.6GHz. The four efficiency cores are clocked at 2.0GHz. The GPU onboard this chipset is the same 9-core Mali-G77 unit from the earlier chips. Overall performance for the CPU is boosted by 22 percent.

Motorola Edge S

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor launched

In addition to MediaTek, Qualcomm announced a new 5G chipset dubbed Snapdragon 870 5G. The latest Qualcomm 5G chipset Snapdragon 870 is aimed at offering a boosted performance as well as geared-up gaming as it comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences. Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies said, “Snapdragon 870 will power a selection of flagship devices from key customers including Motorola, iQOO, OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi.”

Jack Ma finally makes public appearance

Amid Alibaba’s Jack Ma’s disappearing news a new report coming from Bloomberg now reveals Ma’s public re-appearance. As per the report Ma “addressed village teachers via a livestream Wednesday during an annual event he hosts to recognize rural educators.” A video of Alibaba head has also surfaced the internet in which he said to spend more time on philanthropy. The authenticity of the video was later confirmed in an email by Ma headed Ant Group.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 20, 2021 10:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Realme X7 India launch to Snapdragon 870 unveiled: Top tech news of today
News
Realme X7 India launch to Snapdragon 870 unveiled: Top tech news of today
WhatsApp responds to Indian govt's suggestion to withdraw privacy policy

News

WhatsApp responds to Indian govt's suggestion to withdraw privacy policy

Flipkart, Amazon sale: Discounts on mobile phones, Smart TVs and more

Deals

Flipkart, Amazon sale: Discounts on mobile phones, Smart TVs and more

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P review: Your Kaamwali bai now has competition

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P review: Your Kaamwali bai now has competition

Epic Games announces $20 million prize pool for Fortnite tournaments

Gaming

Epic Games announces $20 million prize pool for Fortnite tournaments

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Twitter POTUS account now belongs to Joe Biden

Vi extends weekend data rollover offer to April 17

Realme X7 India launch to Snapdragon 870 unveiled: Top tech news of today

WhatsApp responds to Indian govt's suggestion to withdraw privacy policy

Epic Games announces $20 million prize pool for Fortnite tournaments

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account! || BGR India

WhatsApp feature we are eagerly waiting for

WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal? Which is the safest messaging app for you?

PUBG Mobile playable with this trick: Is India ban just a joke?

WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Everything to know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X7 India launch to Snapdragon 870 unveiled: Top tech news of today

News

Realme X7 India launch to Snapdragon 870 unveiled: Top tech news of today
WhatsApp responds to Indian govt's suggestion to withdraw privacy policy

News

WhatsApp responds to Indian govt's suggestion to withdraw privacy policy
Realme high-end phone with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 coming soon

News

Realme high-end phone with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 coming soon
MediaTek Dimensity 1200, Dimensity 1100 5G chips launched

News

MediaTek Dimensity 1200, Dimensity 1100 5G chips launched
Realme X7, X7 Pro India launch soon

Mobiles

Realme X7, X7 Pro India launch soon

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel लाया 78 और 248 रुपये के नए पैक, 25GB तक डेटा के साथ मिलेगा एक खास फायदा

OPPO Find X3 Pro सर्टिफिकेशन साइट पर हुआ स्पॉट, सामने आए फीचर्स

Redmi Note 10 और Mi 11 Series की लॉन्च से पहले फीचर्स आए सामने

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: धमाकेदार ऑफर, Samsung Galaxy S20+ पर मिल रहा तगड़ा डिस्काउंट

Apple iPhone 13 Leaks : इन-डिस्प्ले टच आईडी (Touch ID) फीचर के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Latest Videos

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

Features

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!
Xiaomi Mi 10i review

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 10i review
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box
Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Twitter POTUS account now belongs to Joe Biden
News
Twitter POTUS account now belongs to Joe Biden
Vi extends weekend data rollover offer to April 17

Telecom

Vi extends weekend data rollover offer to April 17
Realme X7 India launch to Snapdragon 870 unveiled: Top tech news of today

News

Realme X7 India launch to Snapdragon 870 unveiled: Top tech news of today
WhatsApp responds to Indian govt's suggestion to withdraw privacy policy

News

WhatsApp responds to Indian govt's suggestion to withdraw privacy policy
Epic Games announces $20 million prize pool for Fortnite tournaments

Gaming

Epic Games announces $20 million prize pool for Fortnite tournaments

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers