It has been an eventful day in the world of technology. One of the biggest news in the tech world is the launch of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor. Additionally, Realme has announced to bring its latest X series smartphone in India, dubbed to be the Realme X7 series. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer also announced that it will launch a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 powered smartphone in India in coming days. At BGR.in we have listed out the top five tech news of the day that you must have missed. Also Read - WhatsApp responds to Indian govt's letter to withdraw privacy policy

Realme X7 India launch

Realme has confirmed to launch the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro in India very soon. The company CEO Madhav Sheth tweeted out a nine-second video with the tagline, "X is the future". This clearly hints that the X-series smartphones will make their way to the Indian market soon. Additionally, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has announced to bring a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 powered smartphone soon to the Indian market.

WhatsApp responds to Indian government

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology sent a letter to WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart stating that the new privacy policy “raise grave concerns regarding the implications for the choice and autonomy of Indian citizens.” MeitY noted in the letter that WhatsApp must “reconsider its approach to information privacy, freedom of choice and data security.” To which the messaging platform responded, “We wish to reinforce that this update does not expand our ability to share data with Facebook. Our aim is to provide transparency and new options available to engage with businesses so they can serve their customers and grow.” The company further said, “WhatsApp will always protect personal messages with end-to-end encryption so that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can see them. We are working to address misinformation and remain available to answer any questions.”

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 announced

MediaTek on Wednesday launched Dimensity 1200 processor. There’s an octa-core processor onboard that has a familiar architecture to the Snapdragon 888. There’s also a primary Cortex-A78 core clocked at 3GHz while three other Cortex-A78 cores are clocked at 2.6GHz. The four efficiency cores are clocked at 2.0GHz. The GPU onboard this chipset is the same 9-core Mali-G77 unit from the earlier chips. Overall performance for the CPU is boosted by 22 percent.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor launched

In addition to MediaTek, Qualcomm announced a new 5G chipset dubbed Snapdragon 870 5G. The latest Qualcomm 5G chipset Snapdragon 870 is aimed at offering a boosted performance as well as geared-up gaming as it comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences. Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies said, “Snapdragon 870 will power a selection of flagship devices from key customers including Motorola, iQOO, OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi.”

Jack Ma finally makes public appearance

Amid Alibaba’s Jack Ma’s disappearing news a new report coming from Bloomberg now reveals Ma’s public re-appearance. As per the report Ma “addressed village teachers via a livestream Wednesday during an annual event he hosts to recognize rural educators.” A video of Alibaba head has also surfaced the internet in which he said to spend more time on philanthropy. The authenticity of the video was later confirmed in an email by Ma headed Ant Group.