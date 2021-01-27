comscore Today's Tech News: Realme X7 series launch, Poco M3 India launch, iOS 14.4 release
Today's Tech News: Realme X7 series India launch, iOS 14.4 update, and more

Today's Tech News: Realme X7 series India launch on February 4, Poco M3 India launch date revealed, Carl Pei launches Nothing, and more.

Realme-X7-X7-Pro

The tech world is gearing up to witness several smartphone launches in the weeks to come. Starting from the Realme X7 series to Poco M3 and many more. Realme and Poco confirmed the launch date for the upcoming Realme X7 series and the Poco M3 earlier today. In other news, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei announced his new venture dubbed ‘Nothing’, a smart devices company, Apple released the latest iOS 14.4 software update, TikTok parent company ByteDance laid off 1800 employees in India after the permanent ban, and more. Here’s a look at the top tech news of the day. Also Read - OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei finally settles for 'Nothing'

Realme X7 series India launch date revealed

After tons of speculations and official teasers, the Realme X7 series is set to launch in India on February 4. Both the Realme X7 and X7 Pro are said to come with 5G support. The upcoming duo, which officially made its entry in China last year, will come with Super AMOLED displays, 65W fast charging, MediaTek Dimensity processor, and up to 64-megapixel quad rear cameras. Read here for more details. Also Read - Poco M3 launching in India on February 2: Expected price, features and more

Apple releases iOS 14.4

Apple has released the latest version iOS 14.4 software version mainly focused on security improvements and fixes. It will also allow the iPhone camera to scan smaller QR codes and the option to categorize Bluetooth devices. Additionally, iPadOS 14.4 has also been released. The update is now available for users to download. Read here for more details. Also Read - Upcoming Smartphones to Launch in February 2021 in India

Nothing-carl-pei

Carl Pei announces ‘Nothing’

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei announced his new venture called ‘Nothing’. The company has received a seed investment of $7 million from known names in the tech world including Apple vice-president Tony Fadell, Casey Neistat (YouTuber), Kevin Lin (Co-founder of Twitch), and more. ‘Nothing’ is said to be an audio venture and slated to release its first product in the first half of 2021. Read here for more details.

Poco M3 India launch on Feb 2

Poco is all set to launch a new smartphone under its M series dubbed the Poco M3 in India on February 2. It will be a budget device and succeed the Poco M2, launched last year in the country. The upcoming Poco phone will come with a 6.53-inch display, 48-megapixel triple rear cameras, a 6,000mAh battery, and more. While we don’t have an official word, the Poco M3 is expected to fall under Rs 15,000. Read here for more details.

poco m3 india launch feb 2

ByteDance massive layoffs in India

TikTok, among many other Chinese apps, has been permanently banned in India. This led parent company ByteDance to cut down its Indian operations and lay off a major part of its workforce, which totaled over 2,000. The company has also discontinued its other apps such as Vigo Video in India after TikTok was banned last year. Read here for more details.

  • Published Date: January 27, 2021 8:47 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 27, 2021 9:29 PM IST

MIUI 12, based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
48MP+2MP+2MP

