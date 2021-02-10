Xiaomi has officially confirmed to launch the most awaited smartphone of the year dubbed the Redmi Note 10 series including the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro. Another biggest news in the world of technology today is the India debut of the Nokia 5.4 and the Nokia 3.4. In addition, Poco announced it sold 1.5 lakh units of the recently launched budget Poco M3, Realme Race series coming to India soon, Micromax 5G phone launch soon, and more. Check out the top tech news of the day at BGR.in. Also Read - Nokia 5.4 to Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Top options to consider around Rs 15,000

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 India launch

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi announced the coming of the Redmi Note 10 series in India. The smartphone manufacturer officially confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 series including the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro will launch in India next month, March. The exact launch date hasn’t been revealed as of yet. We expect the phone company to reveal more details about the smartphone in the upcoming days. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 to Realme Narzo 30: Smartphones to launch in first half of 2021

Poco M3 sold lakhs of units in one day

Poco M3, the budget smartphone that launched in India earlier this month has set a big sales record already. The smartphone manufacturer claims that it sold over 1.5lakh Poco M3 units during the first sale on Flipkart.com. The smartphone comes at a starting price of Rs 10,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The next sale is on February 16 on Flipkart.

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 launched in India

HMD Global has launched two new pocket friendly smartphones in India including the Nokia 5.4 and the Nokia 3.4. The Nokia 5.4 starts at a price of Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant comes at a price of Rs 15,499. The phone will be available starting February 17 on Nokia’s website and Flipkart. The company also launched the Nokia 3.4 at a starting price of Rs 11,999. The phone can be pre-booked on the Nokia website from February 10. The sale starts from February 20 on Nokia’ official website, Amazon, and Flipkart. Nokia Power Earbuds also launched at a price of Rs 3,599.

Micromax 5G phone coming soon

Micromax Co-founder Rahul Sharma has revealed ina video session with users that the smartphone brand will launch a 5G smartphone in India. Sharma also hinted that the brand will launch TWS earbuds as well. Additionally, he said that the Micromax In Note 1 will get Android 11 update very soon.

Realme Race smartphone coming soon

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is expected to launch the long time rumoured Realme Race smartphone in China later this month. The launch date hasn’t been revealed by the company yet. Now a trademark application suggests that the Realme Race will launch in India as Realme GT. One of the key features of the smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 126W fast charging support, AMOLED display, 12GB RAM and 5000mAh battery.