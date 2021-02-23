Today's Tech News: Redmi Note 10 series with Snapdragon chip, Spotify turns 2 in India, Apple beats Samsung

Some of the major announcements in the world of technology today include the Redmi Note 10 confirmed specifications, Apple surpassed Samsung to become the top smartphone player in Q4 2020, Spotify turned two years old in India, Samsung announced 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN2 camera sensor and more. At BGR.in, we take a quick look at the top five important or trending technology news of the day right here. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Redmi Note 10, Vivo S9e, Realme GT: Top smartphones launch date confirmed

Redmi Note 10 series Snapdragon chip confirmed

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 10 series in India on March 4. The smartphone series will be available on Amazon.in once it goes official in the country. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 series will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. However, the SoC hasn't been officially confirmed by the company.

Apple surpasses Samsung to become the top smartphone player

According to a report coming from Gartner, Apple has beaten Samsung to become the top smartphone player in Q4 2020. The report stated Apple sold more smartphones than Samsung in the fourth quarter of last year. Gartner noted that Apple is selling more iPhones and also generating higher profits when compared to the South Korean smartphone manufacturer. It suggested that Apple has sold 79.9 million iPhone units while Samsung sold 62.1 million smartphones in the final three months of 2020. The sales growth is said to be “due to the popularity of the iPhone 12 series.” Read more here.

Spotify turns 2 in India

Spotify completes two years in India today. The company revealed some interesting facts on the occasion. It stated that “on an average, a Spotify listener in India streamed nearly 150 artists and 3 podcasts last year, highlighting the extent to which discovering new audio content is popular.” It also said, “listeners streamed happier music in 2020 than in 2019. The average happiness rating1 of all music streams increased 2 percent on Spotify India during this time.” Spotify also said that 70 percent of listeners who stream podcasts on Spotify, love pop music.

Samsung announces 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN2 camera sensor

Samsung released a new 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN1 camera sensor for smartphones last year. The company has now released an updated version of this sensor dubbed the ISOCELL GN2. Samsung says the new sensor is already in mass production. The ISOCELL GN2 equips a Dual Pixel Pro technology that allows for improved autofocus performance. There’s improved HDR performance with a staggered-HDR feature while Smart ISO helps with improved dynamic ranges. Read more.

Oppo announces 125W charging and more at MWC Shanghai

The MWC Shanghai has kicked off. During the event, Oppo has revealed a couple of ambitious technologies. The company unveiled the fastest charging solution along with a couple of charging accessories. Additionally, Oppo wants third parties to use its charging solutions in the IoT space with the Flash Initiative program. Read more here.