comscore Today Tech News: Samsung Galaxy F62 launched, Moto E7 Power launch date, Realme Narzo 30 teased
Today's Tech News: Samsung Galaxy F62 launched, Moto E7 Power launch date, Realme Narzo 30 teased

Today's Tech News, checkout trending technology news: Samsung Galaxy F62 launched in India on Flipkart, Moto E7 Power launch date, Realme Narzo 30 teased, and more.

A lot happened in the world of technology today in India. Starting from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy F62 at a price starting at Rs 23,999 to the confirmation of the Moto E7 Power launch date. In addition, Realme Narzo 30 series has been teased yet again by the company. Meanwhile, ahead of the launch of the Redmi Note 10 series an Amazon teaser revealed March 10 as the launch date. Check out the top tech news of today at BGR.in. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F62 alternatives: Moto G 5G, OnePlus Nord, Realme X3 SuperZoom

Samsung Galaxy F62 launched at Rs 23,999

Samsung Galaxy F62 launched in India at a price starting at Rs 23,999 for the base 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant. The top-end model of the Samsung phone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at a price of Rs 25,999. The phone will go on sale for the first time on February 22 at 12noon on Flipkart and also on Samsung’s online store. Some of the key specs of the Galaxy F62 are a 7000mAh battery, 25W fast charging support, sAMOLED screen, Exynos 9825 SoC that also powers the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, among others. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 series could launch in India in last week of February

Moto E7 Power launch date Also Read - Xiaomi deletes tweet after AMOLED wins poll over “Best LCD with 120Hz”

Moto E7 Power India launch date confirmed

Moto E7 Power gets a launch date in India. The smartphone is all set to launch on February 19 and will be available on Flipkart. The phone recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site with some key specs including MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, among others. The phone is expected to be priced around Rs 15,000 in India. The official pricing is yet to be confirmed.

Realme Narzo 30 series teased again

Realme teased the Narzo 30 series yet again. The smartphone manufacturer hinted that the series will go official in the country very soon. A new leak suggests that the phone could go official in the last week of February. One of the phones in the series is said to come packed with 5G support. We will need to wait for the company to reveal more details about the smartphone series in the days to come.

Redmi-Note-10

Representative image

Redmi Note 10 Amazon teaser reveals launch date

Xiaomi last week confirmed to launch the Redmi Note 10 series in India. The company said that the phone will arrive in India in the month of March. The phone has been listed on Amazon as well. The teaser states that the phone is “coming in March”. According to a new report, a leaked Amazon teaser reveals that the Note 10 smartphone will launch in India on March 10. The company hasn’t officially revealed the India launch date of the Redmi Note 10 yet.

Xiaomi Mi TV completes 3 years in India

It’s a big day for Xiaomi as Mi TV turns three years in India today. On account of that Xiaomi has announced Mi TV anniversary sale with discount offers on Mi LED TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4A, Mi TV 4X , and more models.

  • Published Date: February 15, 2021 6:45 PM IST

