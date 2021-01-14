comscore Today's Tech News: Samsung Galaxy S20 price cut, Signal ramp up hiring
Today's Tech News: Samsung Galaxy S20 price cut, Signal ramps up hiring

Checkout trending technology news: Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets price cut, Signal ramp up hiring, Tecno Camon 16 Premier launch.

Representational image

The biggest update from the tech world today is the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. The Samsung flagships will go official at its Unpacked 2021 event which begins at 8PM IST. The launch event can be watched on Samsung’s YouTube channels and social media platforms. Ahead of the Galaxy S21 series launch, Samsung drops the India price of last year’s Galaxy S20 series that includes Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Additionally, Google removes some loan apps from Play store, Tecno launches Camon 16 Premier in India and more. At BGR India, we bring to you the top tech news of the day you must have missed. Also Read - Google removes loans apps from Play Store in India that harassed users

Samsung Galaxy S2o series India price drop

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is all set to launch today at a virtual event. Ahead of the launch, Samsung has cut prices of Galaxy S20 series in India. The Samsung Galaxy S20 now starts at Rs 49,990, Galaxy S20+ starts at RS 56,999 and the top end Galaxy S20 Ultra starts at Rs 76,999. Samsung has dropped the prices by Rs 15,000 on offline stores. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 hands-on video leak unveil smartphone design, specs and S-Pen

tecno camon 16 premier, tecno camon 16 premier launched, tecno camon 16 premier price Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 launch LIVE UPDATES: Watch Samsung Unpacked event

Tecno Camon 16 Premier launched: Price in India, specs

Tecno Camon 16 Premier has launched in India today at a price starting at Rs 16,999 for the sole mode. The smartphone comes in Glacier Silver colour and will be available to consumers on January 16 at 2pm through Flipkart. The smartphone will be available in offline stores across the country. Some of the key specs of the Tecno smartphone are 6.85-inch full HD+ screen, MediaTek Helio G90T processor, 128GB storage, 64MP primacy sensor, dual front camera, 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, and more.

Google removes loan apps from Play Store

Google has removed hundreds of personal loan apps from Play store in India. These apps were found violating the user safety policies of the Play store. In an official blog post the tech giant said that the move was based on flags submitted by users and government agencies. “The apps that were found to violate our user safety policies were immediately removed from the Store, and we have asked the developers of the remaining identified apps to demonstrate that they comply with applicable local laws and regulations. Apps that fail to do so will be removed without further notice,” Google said in the blog post. “In addition, we will continue to assist the law enforcement agencies in their investigation of this issue,” the company added.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale dates announced

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins on January 20. The Flipkart sale will continue till January 24. On the other hand, Amazon Great Republic Day sale begins on January 20 and will continue until January 23. For the Big Saving Days sale, Flipkart has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer consumers 10 percent instant discount. For the Plus members, the Flipkart sale will go live a day before on January 19. During the Flipkart sale, products across categories including smartphones will be available with discount.

Signal to ramp up hiring amid WhatsApp controversy

Signal has seen surge in downloads in India amid WhatsApp privacy policy controversy. According to Reuters, the messaging platform is looking to hire more staff to meet the growing demand. Signal Co-Founder Brian Acton said in an interview, “We’ve seen unprecedented growth this past week. He told Reuters, “It’s safe to say that because of this record growth, we’re even more interested in finding talented people.” Acton also added Signal is working to improve its video and group chat functions to compete with WhatsApp.

  Published Date: January 14, 2021 6:41 PM IST

