It was an eventful day in the world of technology today. The biggest news is about Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who became the richest man in the world. Musk leaves behind Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in the race. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series pre-orders begin in India, delete WhatsApp trends in the country after the new WhatsApp privacy policy, Facebook and Instagram block Donald Trump’s account, and Lenovo LAVIE MINI announced at CES 2021. At BGR India, we bring to you the top tech news of the day you must have missed. Also Read - Everything we know about Samsung Galaxy M12: Launch date, expected price and more

Elon Musk becomes world’s richest man

Tesla CEO Elon Musk becomes the richest man in the world. On Thursday, Tesla CEO surpassed Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to become the richest person in the world. Jeff Bezos owned the crown of the world’s richest man since 2017. Reports suggest, Musk’s net worth is now more than USD 185 billion. Read here for more details. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s first impressions: Another budget phone arrives!

Samsung Galaxy S21 series pre-orders begin in India

Samsung Galaxy S21 series will launch on January 14. Ahead of the official announcement the flagship Samsung smartphone series is available for pre-orders. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is yet to announce the India launch date of Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Every year, Samsung brings its S series to India a few days after the global launch. Read here for more details. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 series now up for pre-orders in India: Here's how to pre-book

Delete WhatsApp trends after new privacy policy

Delete WhatsApp hashtag is trending on Twitter after the Facebook owned messaging platform updated its privacy policy. The policy reveals the kinds of information it collects from users and shares with its parent company Facebook. WhatsApp users must accept the updated policy by February 8, 2021, or they will lose access to their account.

Lenovo LAVIE MINI announced at CES 2021

Lenovo has announced Lenovo LAVIE MINI pocket-sized convertible PC at CES 2020. The PC comes with an ultra-mobile form-factor. It features an 8-inch WUXGA touch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. It is powered by up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 256GB SSD, and 16GB LPDDR4 of RAM. It includes features such as Modern Standby and IR camera with Windows Hello for zero-touch login.

Facebook, Instagram block Trump’s account

Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram account has been blocked for an unknown reason, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced. In the post Zuckerberg said, Trump’s Facebook and Instagram account will be blocked “indefinitely”. On Wednesday, the social media platform blocked Trump’s account for 24 hours. Read here more details.