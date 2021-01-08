comscore Today Tech News: Samsung Galaxy S21 pre-orders, delete WhatsApp trends
  • Home
  • News
  • Today’s Tech News: Samsung Galaxy S21 pre-orders in India, delete WhatsApp trends
News

Today’s Tech News: Samsung Galaxy S21 pre-orders in India, delete WhatsApp trends

News

Today Tech News, latest top Tech trends: Samsung Galaxy S21 pre-orders begin, delete WhatsApp trends, Elon Musk becomes richest man in the world.

today's tech news

Representational image

It was an eventful day in the world of technology today. The biggest news is about Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who became the richest man in the world. Musk leaves behind Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in the race. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series pre-orders begin in India, delete WhatsApp trends in the country after the new WhatsApp privacy policy, Facebook and Instagram block Donald Trump’s account, and Lenovo LAVIE MINI announced at CES 2021. At BGR India, we bring to you the top tech news of the day you must have missed. Also Read - Everything we know about Samsung Galaxy M12: Launch date, expected price and more

Elon Musk becomes world’s richest man

Tesla CEO Elon Musk becomes the richest man in the world. On Thursday, Tesla CEO surpassed Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to become the richest person in the world. Jeff Bezos owned the crown of the world’s richest man since 2017. Reports suggest, Musk’s net worth is now more than USD 185 billion. Read here for more details. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s first impressions: Another budget phone arrives!

Samsung Galaxy S21 series pre-orders begin in India

Samsung Galaxy S21 series will launch on January 14. Ahead of the official announcement the flagship Samsung smartphone series is available for pre-orders. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is yet to announce the India launch date of Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Every year, Samsung brings its S series to India a few days after the global launch. Read here for more details. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 series now up for pre-orders in India: Here's how to pre-book

galaxy s21 launch event

Delete WhatsApp trends after new privacy policy

Delete WhatsApp hashtag is trending on Twitter after the Facebook owned messaging platform updated its privacy policy. The policy reveals the kinds of information it collects from users and shares with its parent company Facebook. WhatsApp users must accept the updated policy by February 8, 2021, or they will lose access to their account.

Lenovo LAVIE MINI announced at CES 2021

Lenovo has announced Lenovo LAVIE MINI pocket-sized convertible PC at CES 2020. The PC comes with an ultra-mobile form-factor. It features an 8-inch WUXGA touch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. It is powered by up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 256GB SSD, and 16GB LPDDR4 of RAM. It includes features such as Modern Standby and IR camera with Windows Hello for zero-touch login.

president-donald-trump-tritter-facebook-account-blocked

Facebook, Instagram block Trump’s account

Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram account has been blocked for an unknown reason, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced. In the post Zuckerberg said, Trump’s Facebook and Instagram account will be blocked “indefinitely”. On Wednesday, the social media platform blocked Trump’s account for 24 hours. Read here more details.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 8, 2021 6:47 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 8, 2021 6:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Everything we know about Samsung Galaxy M12
Mobiles
Everything we know about Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M02s first impressions: Another budget phone arrives!

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M02s first impressions: Another budget phone arrives!

You can now pre-order Samsung Galaxy S21 series in India: Know how

News

You can now pre-order Samsung Galaxy S21 series in India: Know how

Elon Musk becomes world's richest man, surpasses Jeff Bezos

News

Elon Musk becomes world's richest man, surpasses Jeff Bezos

Why PUBG Mobile India will not launch in India anytime soon

Gaming

Why PUBG Mobile India will not launch in India anytime soon

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Here are the top tech news of the day you missed

You can now pre-order Samsung Galaxy S21 series in India: Know how

Elon Musk becomes world's richest man, surpasses Jeff Bezos

OnePlus Band to offer SpO2 monitor, more features confirmed

Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, IdeaPad Slim 5i launched in India

Everything we know about Samsung Galaxy M12

What is WhatsApp new privacy policy, why is it important for you?

Samsung Galaxy S21 set to launch soon: A look at previous Galaxy S smartphones

How to check IRCTC live train status on WhatsApp

Best video games launching in 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

Here are the top tech news of the day you missed

News

Here are the top tech news of the day you missed
Everything we know about Samsung Galaxy M12

Mobiles

Everything we know about Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M02s first impressions: Another budget phone arrives!

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M02s first impressions: Another budget phone arrives!
You can now pre-order Samsung Galaxy S21 series in India: Know how

News

You can now pre-order Samsung Galaxy S21 series in India: Know how
Elon Musk becomes world's richest man, surpasses Jeff Bezos

News

Elon Musk becomes world's richest man, surpasses Jeff Bezos

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp vs Telegram : व्हाट्सऐप में नहीं मिलते हैं टेलीग्राम के ये 5 गजब के फीचर्स, जानें डीटेल

Lenovo ने Yoga-सीरीज में लॉन्च किए तीन लैपटॉप, मिलते हैं कमाल के फीचर्स

facebook का जासूसी कैमरा वाला स्मार्ट गॉगल्स, जानें इसकी खास बातें

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series की भारत में शुरू हुई प्री-बुकिंग, मिलेंगे ये खास ऑफर

Google Pixel 4a 5G का नया वेरिएंट इस तारीख को हो रहा लॉन्च, जानिए खास बातें

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions
Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?

Hands On

Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?
Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

News

Here are the top tech news of the day you missed
News
Here are the top tech news of the day you missed
You can now pre-order Samsung Galaxy S21 series in India: Know how

News

You can now pre-order Samsung Galaxy S21 series in India: Know how
Elon Musk becomes world's richest man, surpasses Jeff Bezos

News

Elon Musk becomes world's richest man, surpasses Jeff Bezos
OnePlus Band to offer SpO2 monitor, more features confirmed

Wearables

OnePlus Band to offer SpO2 monitor, more features confirmed
Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, IdeaPad Slim 5i launched in India

Laptops

Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, IdeaPad Slim 5i launched in India

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers