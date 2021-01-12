comscore Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released
News

Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released

News

Today's Tech News: latest top Technology trends: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders go live in India, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released, and more

PS5

If you were able to snag a unit, you will be able to get the delivery by February. (Image: Sony)

As a daily affair, today was full of launches and excitement in the tech world. The much-awaited Sony PlayStation 5 finally went on pre-orders in India and PUBG Mobile got the new version 1.2 update. WhatsApp is still making headlines as it has provided some clarity on its new privacy policies, followed by the launch of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ and the budget Vivo Y12s. Here’s a look at the top news at BGR.in today. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end faster than Xbox Series X

Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin in India

The much-awaited gaming console is now closer to its launch in India as the PS5 went on pre-orders in the country today. While we still don’t know the exact date of arrival, we know that the standard PS5 with a Blu-ray disc player is priced at Rs. 49,990 and the PS5 Digital Edition that costs Rs 39,990 only. One thing noteworthy is that the Sony PS5 pre-orders ended much faster than the Xbox Series X, giving us a hint on how popular the Sony console is. Read here for more details. Also Read - Vivo Y12s with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Know price, features, specs

PUBG Mobile 1.2 updated released

pubg

PUBG Mobile

The global variant of PUBG Mobile has received the new 1.2 update, which has brought in new features to the battle royale game. The update includes new features such as the limited Runic Power Gameplay, the New FAMAS gun, the new Armor mode, and the latest chapter of the game, Metro Royale: Honor. The update also includes various performance, security, and more improvements. Read here for more details. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ launched: Price, specifications

WhatsApp clarifies on new privacy policies

After WhatsApp entered the negative light due to its updated privacy policies, the Facebook-owned messaging app has released some clarification on the same. In a blog post, WhatsApp has suggested that even though it will share users’ data with Facebook, it won’t be able to read users’ messages or hear calls made by users. It is also suggested that neither Facebook nor WhatsApp will be able to see the users’ location. Read here for more details.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ launched

Microsoft, Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus, Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus Price, Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus Specifications

The WiFi-only variant comes with up to 32GB of RAM and the LTE variant comes with up to 16GB of RAM. (Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft has launched the new Surface Pro 7+ laptop, which is an upgraded version of the Surface Pro 7. The laptop comes with the latest Intel Tiger Lake processors, Dolby Atmos-supported speakers, and features a 12.3-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2736×1824 pixels. It starts at $899 (around Rs 66,000) for the WiFi-only variant and the base LTE model starts at $1,149 (around Rs 84,400). Read here for more details.

Vivo Y12s budget phone launched

Vivo has launched a new budget smartphone, the Vivo Y12s in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.51-inch Halo FullView LCD IPS display, a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It gets dual rear cameras, a 5,o00mAh battery, and runs FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 10. It falls under Rs. 10,000. Read here for more details.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 12, 2021 7:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end within 10 minutes
Gaming
Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end within 10 minutes
Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds and Reno 5 Pro 5G launch date in India announced

News

Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds and Reno 5 Pro 5G launch date in India announced

OnePlus Band vs Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5: Which one to buy?

Wearables

OnePlus Band vs Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5: Which one to buy?

Vivo Y12s budget smartphone launched in India: See price, specs and more

News

Vivo Y12s budget smartphone launched in India: See price, specs and more

CES 2021 Day 1 recap: LG Rollable smartphone, Smart TVs and more

Features

CES 2021 Day 1 recap: LG Rollable smartphone, Smart TVs and more

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Among Us is the most downloaded mobile game for 2020

Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released

Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end within 10 minutes

Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds and Reno 5 Pro 5G launch date in India announced

OnePlus Band vs Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5: Which one to buy?

CES 2021 Day 1 recap: LG Rollable smartphone, Smart TVs and more

CES 2021: Schedule, what to expect, products expected

How to send Happy Lohri 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

What is Signal, how to use, and top features of the app

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now the richest person in the world worth $186 billion

Related Topics

Related Stories

Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released

News

Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released
Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end within 10 minutes

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end within 10 minutes
Vivo Y12s budget smartphone launched in India: See price, specs and more

News

Vivo Y12s budget smartphone launched in India: See price, specs and more
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ launched: Price, specifications

Laptops

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ launched: Price, specifications
WhatsApp makes clear its privacy policies regarding Facebook

News

WhatsApp makes clear its privacy policies regarding Facebook

हिंदी समाचार

CES 2021 में पेश किए गए Amazfit GTR 2e और Amazfit GTS 2e स्मार्टवॉच, भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च

CES 2021 : TCL की गजब की टेक्नोलॉजी, पेपर की रोल और रबर की तरह खिंचेगी स्क्रीन

चीन के निशाने पर भारतीय, WhatsApp Message के जरिए कर रहा 'खतरनाक' प्लानिंग

Signal पर नए यूजर्स की भरमार, WhatsApp Privacy Policy का हो रहा फायदा

PlayStation 5 Pre-Order India : भारत में Sony PS 5 कुछ ही मिनट में हुआ आउट ऑफ स्टॉक, 2 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

OnePlus Band first impressions

Hands On

OnePlus Band first impressions
WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions
Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?

Hands On

Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?

News

Among Us is the most downloaded mobile game for 2020
Gaming
Among Us is the most downloaded mobile game for 2020
Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released

News

Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released
Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end within 10 minutes

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end within 10 minutes
Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds and Reno 5 Pro 5G launch date in India announced

News

Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds and Reno 5 Pro 5G launch date in India announced
OnePlus Band vs Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5: Which one to buy?

Wearables

OnePlus Band vs Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5: Which one to buy?

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers