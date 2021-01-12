If you were able to snag a unit, you will be able to get the delivery by February. (Image: Sony)

As a daily affair, today was full of launches and excitement in the tech world. The much-awaited Sony PlayStation 5 finally went on pre-orders in India and PUBG Mobile got the new version 1.2 update. WhatsApp is still making headlines as it has provided some clarity on its new privacy policies, followed by the launch of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ and the budget Vivo Y12s. Here’s a look at the top news at BGR.in today. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end faster than Xbox Series X

Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin in India

The much-awaited gaming console is now closer to its launch in India as the PS5 went on pre-orders in the country today. While we still don’t know the exact date of arrival, we know that the standard PS5 with a Blu-ray disc player is priced at Rs. 49,990 and the PS5 Digital Edition that costs Rs 39,990 only. One thing noteworthy is that the Sony PS5 pre-orders ended much faster than the Xbox Series X, giving us a hint on how popular the Sony console is. Read here for more details. Also Read - Vivo Y12s with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Know price, features, specs

PUBG Mobile 1.2 updated released

The global variant of PUBG Mobile has received the new 1.2 update, which has brought in new features to the battle royale game. The update includes new features such as the limited Runic Power Gameplay, the New FAMAS gun, the new Armor mode, and the latest chapter of the game, Metro Royale: Honor. The update also includes various performance, security, and more improvements. Read here for more details. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ launched: Price, specifications

WhatsApp clarifies on new privacy policies

After WhatsApp entered the negative light due to its updated privacy policies, the Facebook-owned messaging app has released some clarification on the same. In a blog post, WhatsApp has suggested that even though it will share users’ data with Facebook, it won’t be able to read users’ messages or hear calls made by users. It is also suggested that neither Facebook nor WhatsApp will be able to see the users’ location. Read here for more details.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ launched

Microsoft has launched the new Surface Pro 7+ laptop, which is an upgraded version of the Surface Pro 7. The laptop comes with the latest Intel Tiger Lake processors, Dolby Atmos-supported speakers, and features a 12.3-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2736×1824 pixels. It starts at $899 (around Rs 66,000) for the WiFi-only variant and the base LTE model starts at $1,149 (around Rs 84,400). Read here for more details.

Vivo Y12s budget phone launched

Vivo has launched a new budget smartphone, the Vivo Y12s in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.51-inch Halo FullView LCD IPS display, a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It gets dual rear cameras, a 5,o00mAh battery, and runs FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 10. It falls under Rs. 10,000. Read here for more details.