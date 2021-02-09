comscore Today's Tech News: Twitter Spaces, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 launch date, Fraud loan apps, BookMyShow streaming service
Today's Tech News: Twitter Spaces testing, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 India launch, and more

Today's Tech News, checkout trending technology news: Twitter Spaces, Redmi Note 10, Mi Mix 4, Fraud loan apps removed and BookMyShow streaming service

Top Tech News Today

The tech world was abuzz with some headline-grabbing news today. Where Twitter rolled out its audio-only chat platform for users in India called Spaces, Xiaomi unveiled a teaser for something big that it’s going to announce tomorrow – the Redmi Note 10 maybe? Also, the Mi Mix 4 has surfaced again and the company has finally announced a launch date for the device (more about that below). Google is also clamping down on fraud loan apps as it removed about 100 of these apps from the Play Store. Last but definitely not the least, Bookmyshow has launched its own video streaming service in India. Check out the top technology news of the day here. Also Read - Top 5 features of Xiaomi's new MIUI 12.5 Android ROM update

Twitter Spaces Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 75-inch with 4K display, 30W stereo speaker system launched

Twitter Spaces finally in India

Micro-blogging network Twitter is rolling out its voice chat room feature dubbed “Spaces” for some of its users in India. The feature has been spotted by many Twitter users in the country and allows them to join or host voice chats on the platform. The feature was first announced in November 2020 and was made available only to select users around the globe as part of Twitter’s Beta testing phase. Twitter Spaces is similar to audio-only platform Clubhouse. Read more here. Also Read - Xiaomi reveals MIUI 12.5 globally: List of smartphones that will get the update

Big Redmi announcement tomorrow

Xiaomi’s global VP and Xiaomi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to reveal that the Redmi brand is gearing up to make an “epic announcement” tomorrow on February 10 at 10:10 AM.

Though it has not been confirmed by the company that it will launch the Redmi Note 10, rumors around the same suggest that the Redmi flagship could be the headline-maker for tomorrow. Notably, Xiaomi announces its new Redmi Note device in the third week of February every year. So, could we hear the new Redmi Note 10 launch date tomorrow? Read more here.

BookMyShow launch streaming service in India

BookMyShow has announced its own transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) streaming platform called BookMyShow Stream. The service is different from the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, which are mainly subscription-based.

BookMyShow Stream

BookMyShow Stream will let users buy or rent titles on a pay-per-view basis. You get access to a catalogue of around 600 movies and a total of 72,000 hours of content on the platform. In case you rent a title, you have 30 days to watch it after which it won’t be available. Prices for renting movies start at Rs 499. Read more here.

Mi Mix 4 launch date confirmed

Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphone the Mi MMix 4 has been making rounds on the internet quite for some time now and the Chinese tech giant’s CEO Lei Jun has confirmed the launch of the new Mi Mix smartphone for this year. Xiaomi’s Product Head Wang Teng Thomas along with a few other executives also took to Weibo to confirm the debut of the fourth generation Mi Mix smartphone. In terms of specifications, the Mi Mix 4 is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset, a 90Hz refresh rate display, a 100-megapixel rear camera, and a pop-up selfie camera. Read more here.

Google removes 100 fraud loan apps

To clamp down on the number of fraudulent loan apps that are available online, Google has removed about 100 instant loan apps from the Google Play Store. These apps were involved in the alleged collection of personal data and its misuse and the same data was being used to issue threats, blackmail people and use of other coercive methods for recovery of loans, according to the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY). Google has also informed developers of the other identified financial apps to demonstrate that they comply with applicable local laws and regulations in the country. Read more here.

  Published Date: February 9, 2021 7:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 9, 2021 7:00 PM IST

