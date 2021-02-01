comscore Today's Tech News: Union budget 2021, Poco M3 launching tomorrow
Today's Tech News: Union budget 2021, Poco M3 launching tomorrow and more

Today's Tech News: Checkout latest top Technology trends; Union Budget 2021 will make phones expensive, Poco M3 India launch tomorrow, and more.

Image: Flickr

Another day, another chain of events in the tech world. Today, we saw the announcement of the Union Budget 2021, which will increase the prices of mobile phones. The Poco M3 will be the new smartphone to enter India via an online event scheduled to take place tomorrow. Also Read - Twitter accounts of Indian actor, journalist and more withheld: Here's why

Internet services will remain suspended in Delhi on February 2. Twitter accounts of an Indian actor and journalist and more have been suspended too, citing ‘legal demand’. In addition, Jio and Airtel have launched their new Rs 129 prepaid plan. Here’s a look at today’s top news. Also Read - Realme X7, Samsung Galaxy M02, Poco M3: Smartphones launches in India this week

Union Budget 2021 announced

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the Union Budget 2021 today. As part of the new budget, a major announcement is related to the tech world. The custom duty on mobile chargers and more phone parts has been increased to 2.5 percent. The idea is to boost local manufacturing of these parts but it can most likely to increase mobile phone prices. Read here for more details. Also Read - Poco M3: Can the budget Poco phone disrupt the Indian smartphone market?

Poco M3 launching in India tomorrow

Poco is finally launching the much-rumored Poco M3 budget smartphone in India tomorrow. The smartphone will launch via an online event scheduled to take place at 12 pm. The device has already launched globally and will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, up to 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, triple rear cameras, and a huge 6,000mAh battery. It is likely to fall under Rs 15,000. Read here for more details.

Delhi will keep the internet suspended till Feb 2

The Ministry of Home Affairs has revealed that it will keep the internet services suspended until February 2 amidst the farmer’s protest in Delhi-NCR. The ban will affect Delhi borders including areas like Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri. Meanwhile, Haryana had also suspended the internet services until 5 pm today. Read here for more details.

Airtel, Jio’s Rs 129 prepaid plan compared

Airtel and Jio, to keep up with the competition, has introduced the new Rs 129 prepaid plan in India. The Airtel Rs 129 plan will offer 1GB of free data, unlimited voice calling, 300 SMSs a day, and more for 24 days. The Jio Rs 129 plan, on the other hand, will offer 2GB of data, unlimited calls, and 300 SMSs for 28 days. Read here for details.

Twitter suspends accounts of Indian actor, journalist and more

Twitter accounts of Indian actor Sushant Singh, magazine The Caravan, activist Hansraj Meena, the Kisan Ekta Morcha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jarnail Singh, CPI(M) leader Md Salim, and more have been suspended due to ‘Legal Demand.’ This can happen when a higher authority has asked to do so. Read here for more details.

  Published Date: February 1, 2021 8:48 PM IST
  Updated Date: February 1, 2021 9:23 PM IST

Best Sellers