Reliance Jio has announced that its JioMeet video calling platform has crossed 15 million users in the country. Other technology news today revolves around WhatsApp upcoming video and voice calling feature for Web users, launch of Honor V40 5G and LG K42, among others. Take a look at the top five tech news of the day that you missed.

WhatsApp Web voice, video calls coming

WhatsApp has been working on voice and video calling features for web users for a long time. The latest report suggests that the messaging platform has released these features for beta users and are available for testing. The stable version should be released soon. The company hasn't confirmed official details yet.

Honor V40 5G launched

Honor has launched the V40 5G smartphone today. The smartphone comes packed with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, 4,200mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging, 6.72-inch full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, among others. The Honor V40 5G starts at Yuan 40,600 (approximately Rs 40,600) for the base 8GB RAM/128GB storage. The 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 3,999 (approximately Rs 45,100).

LG K42 launched in India

The LG K42 comes packed with a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels, MediaTEk Helio P22, 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, 4000mAh battery, fast charging support, among others. The LG K42 is priced at Rs 10,990 for the sole 3GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The phone will be made available in India via Flipkart.

Twitter blue tick verification begins

Twitter restarted its public verification process from today, January 22, 2021. Yes, you can now get the blue verified badge on your Twitter account again. To recall, the company paused its public verification program on November 16, 2017 “after hearing feedback that it felt arbitrary and confusing to many people”. In November last year, Twitter announced that it will bring it back in 2021 and invited public feedback to draft the new verification policy.

JioMeet crosses 15 million users

Reliance Jio on Friday officially announced that JioMeet, the company’s video calling platform, has crossed 15 million users during the recent quarter. In an official press release the telecom operator stated, “JioMeet is now evolving as a complete platform with solutions for different segments like large enterprises, healthcare industry, educational and government institutions.”