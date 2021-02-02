During the first sale, the smartphone will be available at Rs 9,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage and Rs 10,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage.

Two of the most awaited budget smartphones including the Poco M3 and the Samsung Galaxy M02 launched in India today. The Poco M3 starts at a price of Rs 10,999 while the Galaxy M02 will be available starting February 9 at Rs 6,799 for the base 2GB model. Xiaomi and WhatsApp also made headlines today.

WhatsApp has been in the news for some time now and that's mainly because of its updated privacy policy. The Facebook-owned messaging platform is now using Status Messages to update users about the new privacy policy and the changes it brings. In other news, Xiaomi reduced the India price of the Mi 10 by Rs 5,000. Here is the list of top technology news you missed today. Check out the top trending tech news here at BGR.in.

Poco M3 launched in India

The Poco M3 comes in two variants including up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage in India. The base model comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 10,999. The top-end model of the Poco phone comes packed with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage at a price of Rs 11,999. The smartphone will go on sale in India starting February 9 exclusively on Flipkart.com. During the first sale, the smartphone will be available at Rs 9,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage and Rs 10,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage. The Poco phone comes in three colours: Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black.

Samsung Galaxy M02 launched in India

Samsung Galaxy M02 has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 6,799 for the 2GB RAM variant. The entry-level smartphone goes official on Amazon.in and will be available on the e-commerce website, Samsung online store, among others starting February 9, 2021. This is a toned-down version of the Galaxy M02s launched in the country earlier last month at a price starting at Rs 8,999. The official price of the Samsung Galaxy M02 is set at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM model. The phone comes in four colour options in India including black, red, grey and blue.

WhatsApp using Status Messages to update about the privacy policy

WhatsApp updated its privacy policy last month and that built a lot of tension among users. The messaging platform has now started using its Status Updates page to reach Indian users on the platform. One of the statuses mentions “One thing that isn’t new is our commitment to your privacy.” Another status reads, “WhatsApp can’t read or listen to your personal conversations as they’re end-to-end encrypted.” The last date to accept the updated privacy policy has been extended to May 15.

Xiaomi Mi 10 price cut in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 launched in India last year. The price of the Mi 10 has been reduced by Rs 5,000 and that’s a great deal. It was previously priced at Rs 49,999 for the 128GB storage variant while the 256GB storage variant was launched with a price tag of Rs 54,999. After the Rs 5,000 price cut, the 128GB variant is selling for Rs 44,999 while the 256GB storage model costs Rs 49,999. The new prices are listed on Xiaomi’s official website.

MediaTek unveils M80 5G modem

Earlier today chip maker MediaTek announced its new M80 5G modem which combines mmWave and sub-6 GHz 5G technologies onto a single chip. The M80 supports ultra-fast speeds on both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) architectures, with a peak rate of 7.67 Gbps in the downlink and 3.76 Gbps in the uplink. The M80 also supports dual 5G SIM, dual 5G NSA and SA networks, and dual Voice over New Radio (VoNR) for more reliable connectivity.