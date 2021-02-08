One of the biggest tech news of the day is the global launch of the Xiaomi Mi 11. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has officially launched the Mi 11, which was released in China back in December last year. The India launch details of the Mi 11 hasn’t been revealed yet. But we do expect the smartphone manufacturer to confirm the India launch details of the latest Mi flagship soon. In other news, Samsung confirmed the India launch date of the Galaxy F62, Realme confirmed to be working on the Narzo 30 smartphone, Nokia 5.6 teased on Flipkart, and more. Check out the top technology news of the day here. Also Read - Redmi K40 with the "world's smallest" hole-punch camera could launch later this month

Xiaomi Mi 11 launched: Specs, price

Xiaomi Mi 11 has been launched in the global market with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 108-megapixel triple rear cameras, and more. As far as the pricing is concerned, the Mi 11 has launched at a starting price of EUR 749 (roughly around Rs 65,700) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at EUR 799 (approx Rs 70,000). The company launched a special edition Mi 11 but the price hasn't been revealed. The company said that this special edition will be available in "extremely limited quantities".

Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 launched with Snapdragon 888, priced around Rs 65,700

Realme Narzo 30 in the works

Realme Narzo 30 India launch has been confirmed. The phone has been teased and is coming to India sooner than expected. The smartphone manufacturer has confirmed via an official teaser that the Narzo 30 will launch in the country soon, probably in the months to come. No specific launch date or timeline has been confirmed yet. The Chinese phone maker took to its community page on Monday to ask fans to suggest how the retail box of the upcoming Narzo 30 should look like. In the teaser, the company shared various retail box options for the upcoming Narzo smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy F62 India launch date confirmed

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy F62, a new budget smartphone, in India. The company has announced that the phone will launch on February 15. Samsung has partnered with Flipkart to launch the F series smartphone, which means once the phone releases in India it will be on Flipkart.com.

Nokia 5.4 teased on Flipkart

Nokia 5.4 is all set to launch in India soon. The has now appeared on the e-commerce website Flipkart.com, this hints at the imminent launch of the smartphone. The mid-range smartphone is listed on Flipkart.com with a ‘Çoming Soon’ banner. The listing does not reveal a specific launch date, though earlier reports suggest the smartphone could make its debut in India on February 10. To recall, the Nokia 5.4 has already been announced in the European market and is scheduled to release in the US on February 15. HMD Global is expected to launch another budget Nokia 3.4 smartphone in India soon.

Infinix Smart 5 India launch date confirmed

Infinix Smart 5 is all set to launch in India soon. The smartphone manufacturer has officially confirmed via a teaser on Flipkart that the phone will go official in India on Feb 11. The phone will be available on Flipkart.com once it goes official in the country on the slated date. As per the teaser, the Infinix Smart 5 will pack a rectangular camera module with LED flash and include a fingerprint sensor on the back panel. One the key highlights of the smartphone is expected to be a 6000mAh battery.