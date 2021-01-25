comscore Today's Tech News: Realme X7 series availability, Flipkart sale, FAU-G launch, more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Today's Tech News: Realme X7 series availability, Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale
News

Today's Tech News: Realme X7 series availability, Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale

Mobiles

Today's Tech News: latest top Technology trends: Realme X7 series' availability confirmed, Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale begins, and more.

realme-x7

Realme X7

Today was yet another day in tech full of new information on the products that are soon to launch in India. The upcoming Realme X7 series is confirmed to be available via Flipkart. Speaking of Flipkart, its Mobiles Bonanza sale has officially begun with deals and discounts on a number of smartphones. Google Search is soon to get a redesign and Xiaomi is in news for its upcoming fitness band — Mi Band 6. Additionally, WhatsApp is still in news for its privacy policies. Here’s a look at BGR.in today. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Samsung Galaxy S20 price cut, Signal ramps up hiring

Realme X7 series Flipkart availability confirmed

The Realme X7 and the X7 Pro will be available to buy via Flipkart as hinted by a teaser revealed by the e-commerce site ahead of the Realme X7 series’ India launch. Both smartphones were launched in China in September last year and will come with 5G support, 65W fast charging capabilities, up to 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, and MediaTek Dimensity processors. Read here for more details. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale begins

The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale has begun and will go on until January 29. It includes discounts on smartphones such as the Realme C12, the Poco X3, the Motorola Moto G 5G, the iPhone 11, and many more smartphones. Interested buyers can also get an instant 10 percent discount on the ICICI Bank cards and EMI transactions. Read here for more details. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: Samsung Galaxy S21 pre-orders in India, delete WhatsApp trends

flipkart mobiles bonanza

Google Search to soon get a redesign

Google has suggested that Google Search results are soon getting an overhaul for an enhanced browsing experience for users. This is in particular for the mobile users to make the search results easier to read with the help of larger and bolder texts. For this, the redesign will use color ‘intentionally’ to help highlight the important information for easier readability. Read here for more details.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 leaked

Xiaomi is now expected to launch another fitness band — the Mi Band 6 — for which several details have been leaked. The Mi Band 6 is expected to take cues from the recent OnePlus Band and come with support for a Sp02 sensor. It will also support Alexa, built-in GPS, up to 30 activity modes, and pack in a larger display as compared to the Mi Band 5. Read here for more details.

WhatsApp tips and tricks

WhatsApp not mandatory to download: Delhi HC

WhatsApp has come under negative limelight ever since it has overhauled its privacy policies. As part of a new court hearing, the Delhi High Court has suggested that the Facebook-owned messaging app is not mandatory to download and it is a ‘voluntary’ thing for users to not accept the new policies if they don’t like it. Read here for more details.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 25, 2021 9:34 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 25, 2021 10:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

FAU-G FAQs: Here's everything you need to know about the game
Gaming
FAU-G FAQs: Here's everything you need to know about the game
How Apple Watch helped save a kidnapped woman in the US

News

How Apple Watch helped save a kidnapped woman in the US

Realme X7 series availability to Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Top tech news today

News

Realme X7 series availability to Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Top tech news today

Here's a look at the user data that Facebook and Instagram collect

Opinions

Here's a look at the user data that Facebook and Instagram collect

Top 5 things to check for while buying a second-hand smartphone

Features

Top 5 things to check for while buying a second-hand smartphone

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

How Apple Watch helped save a kidnapped woman in the US

Realme X7 series availability to Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Top tech news today

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series: Launch date, expected specs, features, and more

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite could launch in India sooner than expected

WhatsApp not mandatory to download, one can choose to opt out: Delhi HC on new policy

Top 5 things to check for while buying a second-hand smartphone

How to send Happy Republic Day 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

Realme to launch smart speakers, 5 smart TVs, and 5G phones in 2021

Twitter restarting verification process from Jan 22

Android 12: Five features expected for Google's next Android version

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X7 series availability to Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Top tech news today

News

Realme X7 series availability to Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Top tech news today
Samsung Galaxy S20 price cut and more: Top tech news today

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 price cut and more: Top tech news today
Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released

News

Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released
Here are the top tech news of the day you missed

News

Here are the top tech news of the day you missed
Top tech news of the day: Spectrum auction, WhatsApp privacy policy and more

News

Top tech news of the day: Spectrum auction, WhatsApp privacy policy and more

हिंदी समाचार

OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G ग्लोबल मार्केट में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, जानें इसकी खास बातें

Google Play Store 164 malicious android apps: अपने स्मार्टफोन से तुरंत डिलीट कर दें ये खतरनाक ऐप्स, हो सकता है बड़ा नुकसान

Realme Race फरवरी में हो सकता है लॉन्च, मिलेगा 64MP का कैमरा और Snapdragon 888 प्रोसेसर

OPPO A55 5G: कम दाम में धांसू फीचर वाला 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए खासियत

FAU-G के लॉन्च से पहले कंपनी का गिफ्ट, अब ये लोग भी कर पाएंगे pre-registration

Latest Videos

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?

Reviews

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?
FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know

News

FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip
How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

Features

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

News

How Apple Watch helped save a kidnapped woman in the US
News
How Apple Watch helped save a kidnapped woman in the US
Realme X7 series availability to Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Top tech news today

News

Realme X7 series availability to Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Top tech news today
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series: Launch date, expected specs, features, and more

Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series: Launch date, expected specs, features, and more
Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite could launch in India sooner than expected

News

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite could launch in India sooner than expected
WhatsApp not mandatory to download, one can choose to opt out: Delhi HC on new policy

News

WhatsApp not mandatory to download, one can choose to opt out: Delhi HC on new policy

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers