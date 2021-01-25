Today was yet another day in tech full of new information on the products that are soon to launch in India. The upcoming Realme X7 series is confirmed to be available via Flipkart. Speaking of Flipkart, its Mobiles Bonanza sale has officially begun with deals and discounts on a number of smartphones. Google Search is soon to get a redesign and Xiaomi is in news for its upcoming fitness band — Mi Band 6. Additionally, WhatsApp is still in news for its privacy policies. Here’s a look at BGR.in today. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Samsung Galaxy S20 price cut, Signal ramps up hiring

Realme X7 series Flipkart availability confirmed

The Realme X7 and the X7 Pro will be available to buy via Flipkart as hinted by a teaser revealed by the e-commerce site ahead of the Realme X7 series’ India launch. Both smartphones were launched in China in September last year and will come with 5G support, 65W fast charging capabilities, up to 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, and MediaTek Dimensity processors. Read here for more details. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale begins

The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale has begun and will go on until January 29. It includes discounts on smartphones such as the Realme C12, the Poco X3, the Motorola Moto G 5G, the iPhone 11, and many more smartphones. Interested buyers can also get an instant 10 percent discount on the ICICI Bank cards and EMI transactions. Read here for more details. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: Samsung Galaxy S21 pre-orders in India, delete WhatsApp trends

Google Search to soon get a redesign

Google has suggested that Google Search results are soon getting an overhaul for an enhanced browsing experience for users. This is in particular for the mobile users to make the search results easier to read with the help of larger and bolder texts. For this, the redesign will use color ‘intentionally’ to help highlight the important information for easier readability. Read here for more details.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 leaked

Xiaomi is now expected to launch another fitness band — the Mi Band 6 — for which several details have been leaked. The Mi Band 6 is expected to take cues from the recent OnePlus Band and come with support for a Sp02 sensor. It will also support Alexa, built-in GPS, up to 30 activity modes, and pack in a larger display as compared to the Mi Band 5. Read here for more details.

WhatsApp not mandatory to download: Delhi HC

WhatsApp has come under negative limelight ever since it has overhauled its privacy policies. As part of a new court hearing, the Delhi High Court has suggested that the Facebook-owned messaging app is not mandatory to download and it is a ‘voluntary’ thing for users to not accept the new policies if they don’t like it. Read here for more details.