Today's Tech News 13 January 2021: Amazon Prime Video mobile-only plan, OnePlus Band sale, WhatsApp Read Later feature

Today's Tech News: Check out trending technology news including OnePlus Band sale, Amazon Prime Video mobile-only plan, and more.

In today’s tech news, Amazon has launched mobile-only plans for Prime Video for Airtel users, starting at Rs 89 per month. The move makes Amazon Prime Video content more accessible to users. Meanwhile, WhatsApp has revealed that its users in Europe will not need to share data with Facebook under its new Privacy Policy, which is not the case for users in other markets. OnePlus Band is now available on sale via Amazon, Flipkart, and OnePlus’ own website. Further, Xiaomi could launch the mid-range Mi 11 Lite alongside the Mi 11 flagship, leaks suggest. Also Read - WhatsApp for Android beta gets Read Later feature: Here's how it works

Amazon Prime Video mobile-only plan launched Also Read - WhatsApp's new Privacy Policy: European users will not need to share data with Facebook

Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition has been launched for Airtel users starting at Rs 89 per month. Airtel users will be able to access Prime Video content on their mobile phones in SD quality. The plan also offers 4G data to users as well. As part of the introductory offer, Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition is available for free for 30 days. It can be availed via the Airtel Thanks app. Read more here. Also Read - Amazon Prime mobile-only plan for Airtel users launched in India to take on Netflix

WhatsApp European users will not need to share data with Facebook

WhatsApp recently updated its Privacy Policy under which it shared insights on the data it shares with parent company Facebook. However, it turns out that WhatsApp European users will not need to share their data with Facebook unlike the rest of the users globally. WhatsApp users will lose access to their WhatsApp account if they do not accept the new Privacy Policy. Read more here.

OnePlus Band goes on sale in India

oneplus band

OnePlus Band is now available to buy in India via the OnePlus website, Amazon and Flipkart. Offline channels include partner stores as well as exclusive stores across India. OnePlus Band can be bought at Rs 2,499. Among key features of the affordable fitness tracker include SpO2 monitor, touchscreen AMOLED display, 10 exercise modes, heart rate sensor, and sleep tracking. The battery is said to last up to 14 days and it also features 5ATM for dust and water resistance. Read more here.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite could launch alongside Mi 11 

Xiaomi is planning to launch Mi 11 Lite alongside the flagship Mi 11 smartphone in global markets, according to a Gizmochina report. However, a launch date is unclear as of now. Mi 11 Lite is said to be a cheaper midrange variant of the Mi 11. The Mi 11 Lite was also spotted on BIS certification website with model number ‘ M2101K9AI,’  suggesting the smartphone could launch in India soon. Read more here.

WhatsApp working on Read Later feature for Android beta

Image Source: WABetaInfo

A new Read Later feature has been spotted by WaBetaInfo in WhatsApp Android beta. The feature is a replacement for the Archive Chats feature, according to the report. Read Later aims to reduce interruptions as chats with new messages will stay in the Read Later category and users will not get any notifications. All chats in the Read Later category are muted to reduce interruptions. Read more here.

  Published Date: January 13, 2021 6:16 PM IST
  Updated Date: January 13, 2021 6:22 PM IST

Best Sellers