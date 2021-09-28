comscore Today's Tech News: Apple Launches Beats Studio Wireless Headphones, Free Fire Max Released in India
Today's Tech News: Apple launches beats studio wireless headphones, free fire max released in India, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launched in India

Today’s Technology News, September 28: Apple launches beats studio wireless headphones, free fire max released in India, and more in the world of the technology today. Let’s take a quick look at the top 5 tech news today. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Oppo F19s Special Edition and iQOO Z5 launched, Free Fire Max release, more

Apple unveiled limited-edition Beats Studio 3 headphones

Apple launched Beats Studio 3 Wireless — A-COLD-WALL Limited Edition with a price tag of $349.95 (roughly Rs. 25,900). The headphones are available in the US with a “coming soon” tag. It features an over-ear design alongside Apple’s W1 chip and 44 hours of battery life. Read more for details. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch launched, iPhone 13 sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale date

Fitbit Charge 5 now available in India

Fitbit Charge 5 is now available in India via the official Fitbit India website. The price of this latest charge is Rs 14,999. The company says that the Charge 5 is 10 percent thinner than the Fitbit Charge 4, yet it can deliver up to 7 days of battery life. Read more for details. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: Realme GT Neo2 India launch, Vi Disney+ Hotstar plans, Poco C series launch next week

Free Fire Max released in India

Free Fire Max is now available in India. The game developers have released its stable version, which is available on Google Play Store. However, it will take time to reach all the devices. This game will be a better graphics version of Free Fire, in which players will get a new experience. Read more for details.

Skype to get a significant redesigning and new color themes

Microsoft is redesigning Skype with new features. Many changes are being made which brings improved, faster, reliable, and super-modern looking skype. The ‘Call Stage’ in skype is getting several updates. Read more for details.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launched in India

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G has been launched in India today. It will be available for sale in India on the e-commerce website Amazon. The phone has a high refresh rate display alongside Snapdragon 778G processor. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G comes with Galaxy 5G- 11 bands support. The company has launched the phone through a virtual launching event. Read more for details.

  • Published Date: September 28, 2021 8:38 PM IST

