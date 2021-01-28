comscore Today's Tech News: FAU-G crosses 5 million downloads, Samsung Galaxy M02 launch date
  • Home
  • News
  • Today's Tech News: FAU-G 5 million downloads, Samsung Galaxy M02 launch
News

Today's Tech News: FAU-G 5 million downloads, Samsung Galaxy M02 launch

News

Today's Tech News, checkout tech news today, trending tech news: Airtel 5G demonstrated, Samsung Galaxy M02 India launch date, FAU-G crosses 5 million downloads, more.

Airtel-5G

Image : Airtel

Earlier today one of the major telecom operators in India Bharti Airtel officially announced that its network is 5G ready in the country. Additionally, WhatsApp introduced a new security feature for Web and Desktop users in the country, Samsung in collaboration with Amazon revealed the launch date of the Galaxy M02, FAU-G crossed five million downloads on the Google Play Store and Apple shipped 1.5 million iPhones in the last quarter in India. Let’s take a quick look at the top tech news today. Also Read - Apple Watch saves yet another life: Know what happened

WhatsApp biometric authentication feature

WhatsApp has announced that it is rolling out a new security feature for WhatsApp Web and Desktop in India. This feature lets users link a WhatsApp account to a PC or web using biometric information. The feature builds on the existing biometric authentication that is stored on the user’s smartphone. The company noted in an official release, “Today we’re putting even more security into WhatsApp Web and desktop, adding an additional layer of protection when you want to link your WhatsApp account to your computer.” Also Read - Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vi: Top prepaid plans under Rs 300 with up to 4GB daily data, unlimited voice calls

WhatsApp web Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A72 will get a feature that Galaxy S21 series missed

Airtel announces it is 5G ready

Airtel during a digital press conference announced it has become India’s first telecom operator to successfully demonstrate and orchestrate live 5G service over a commercial network in Hyderabad. The operator highlighted that “using a first of its kind, dynamic spectrum sharing, Airtel seamlessly operated 5G and 4G concurrently within the same spectrum block. This demonstration has emphatically validated the 5G readiness of Airtel’s network across all domains – Radio, Core and Transport.”

Samsung Galaxy M02

Samsung Galaxy M02 India launch date

Samsung Galaxy M02 set to launch in India on February 2. The launch date of the Samsung phone has been revealed via a dedicated Amazon India page. The upcoming Samsung smartphone has been listed on the Amazon website with some of the key specifications as well as the expected price. The Galaxy M02 will be a toned-down version of the Galaxy M02s that launched in India earlier this month. The smartphone will be priced under Rs 7,000.

FAU-G gets 5 million downloads

Launched on January 26, 2021, FAU-G has crossed five million downloads on Google Play Store. The mobile game is currently available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Most gamers imagined the FAU-G game as India’s alternative for PUBG Mobile, which was banned in India in September last year alongside hundreds of other Chinese applications.

fau-g launched, released in india, how to play, how to download, fau-g tips and tricks

Image: BGR India

Apple shipped 1.5 million iPhones in Q4 2020 in India

As per a report coming from Counterpoint Research, Apple shipped over 1.5 million iPhones in India in Q4 2020. The growth is due to the increase in sales of iPhone 11 and iPhone SE (2020). The US-based tech giant posted all-time record revenue of $111.4 billion, up 21 percent year over year (YoY).

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 28, 2021 6:05 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 28, 2021 9:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch

Editor's Pick

Garmin unveils Lily smartwatch aimed at women
Wearables
Garmin unveils Lily smartwatch aimed at women
Realme Watch S review: A stylish and decent one under Rs 5,000

Reviews

Realme Watch S review: A stylish and decent one under Rs 5,000

Apple Watch saves yet another life: Know what happened

News

Apple Watch saves yet another life: Know what happened

Best prepaid packs under Rs 300 from Airtel, Vi, Jio

Deals

Best prepaid packs under Rs 300 from Airtel, Vi, Jio

PUBG Mobile India may never launch, states new report

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India may never launch, states new report

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Samsung launches entry-level Galaxy A02 with powerful specifications

Samsung Galaxy M02 listed on Amazon India, to be priced under Rs 7,000

Xiaomi tops India smartphone shipments, Realme sees highest growth: Counterpoint

Apple's business doubled in India; 1.5 million iPhones shipped in Q4 2020

Airtel 5G, FAU-G 5 million downloads to Samsung Galaxy M02 India launch: Top tech news today

FAU-G tips and tricks: How to play and win the match

FAU-G first impressions: Is it a Indian PUBG Mobile rival?

Top 5 things to check for while buying a second-hand smartphone

How to send Happy Republic Day 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro roundup: India upgrades, prices, and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung launches entry-level Galaxy A02 with powerful specifications

News

Samsung launches entry-level Galaxy A02 with powerful specifications
Samsung Galaxy M02 listed on Amazon India, to be priced under Rs 7,000

News

Samsung Galaxy M02 listed on Amazon India, to be priced under Rs 7,000
Xiaomi tops India smartphone shipments, Realme sees highest growth: Counterpoint

News

Xiaomi tops India smartphone shipments, Realme sees highest growth: Counterpoint
Airtel announces its network is now 5G ready in India

Telecom

Airtel announces its network is now 5G ready in India
Apple's business doubled in India; 1.5 million iPhones shipped in Q4 2020

News

Apple's business doubled in India; 1.5 million iPhones shipped in Q4 2020

हिंदी समाचार

itel A47 स्मार्टफोन 1 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च, कीमत 6 हजार रुपये से कम

Redmi Note 10 और Redmi Note 10 Pro से जल्द उठेगा पर्दा, लॉन्च से पहले डिटेल लीक

WhatsApp Web यूजर के लिए जल्द आएगा बायोमैट्रिक फीचर, चैटिंग होगी और भी सिक्योर

Infinix Smart 5 जल्द होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा 13MP का कैमरा और 5000mAh की बैटरी

iPhone 12 Pro Max से ज्यादा कीमत में लॉन्च हुआ Sony Xperia Pro 5G, जानें क्या है खास?

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

Hands On

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look
OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?

Reviews

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?
FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know

News

FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip

News

Samsung launches entry-level Galaxy A02 with powerful specifications
News
Samsung launches entry-level Galaxy A02 with powerful specifications
Samsung Galaxy M02 listed on Amazon India, to be priced under Rs 7,000

News

Samsung Galaxy M02 listed on Amazon India, to be priced under Rs 7,000
Xiaomi tops India smartphone shipments, Realme sees highest growth: Counterpoint

News

Xiaomi tops India smartphone shipments, Realme sees highest growth: Counterpoint
Apple's business doubled in India; 1.5 million iPhones shipped in Q4 2020

News

Apple's business doubled in India; 1.5 million iPhones shipped in Q4 2020
Airtel 5G, FAU-G 5 million downloads to Samsung Galaxy M02 India launch: Top tech news today

News

Airtel 5G, FAU-G 5 million downloads to Samsung Galaxy M02 India launch: Top tech news today

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers