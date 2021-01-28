Earlier today one of the major telecom operators in India Bharti Airtel officially announced that its network is 5G ready in the country. Additionally, WhatsApp introduced a new security feature for Web and Desktop users in the country, Samsung in collaboration with Amazon revealed the launch date of the Galaxy M02, FAU-G crossed five million downloads on the Google Play Store and Apple shipped 1.5 million iPhones in the last quarter in India. Let’s take a quick look at the top tech news today. Also Read - Apple Watch saves yet another life: Know what happened

WhatsApp biometric authentication feature

WhatsApp has announced that it is rolling out a new security feature for WhatsApp Web and Desktop in India. This feature lets users link a WhatsApp account to a PC or web using biometric information. The feature builds on the existing biometric authentication that is stored on the user’s smartphone. The company noted in an official release, “Today we’re putting even more security into WhatsApp Web and desktop, adding an additional layer of protection when you want to link your WhatsApp account to your computer.” Also Read - Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vi: Top prepaid plans under Rs 300 with up to 4GB daily data, unlimited voice calls

Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A72 will get a feature that Galaxy S21 series missed

Airtel announces it is 5G ready

Airtel during a digital press conference announced it has become India’s first telecom operator to successfully demonstrate and orchestrate live 5G service over a commercial network in Hyderabad. The operator highlighted that “using a first of its kind, dynamic spectrum sharing, Airtel seamlessly operated 5G and 4G concurrently within the same spectrum block. This demonstration has emphatically validated the 5G readiness of Airtel’s network across all domains – Radio, Core and Transport.”

Samsung Galaxy M02 India launch date

Samsung Galaxy M02 set to launch in India on February 2. The launch date of the Samsung phone has been revealed via a dedicated Amazon India page. The upcoming Samsung smartphone has been listed on the Amazon website with some of the key specifications as well as the expected price. The Galaxy M02 will be a toned-down version of the Galaxy M02s that launched in India earlier this month. The smartphone will be priced under Rs 7,000.

FAU-G gets 5 million downloads

Launched on January 26, 2021, FAU-G has crossed five million downloads on Google Play Store. The mobile game is currently available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Most gamers imagined the FAU-G game as India’s alternative for PUBG Mobile, which was banned in India in September last year alongside hundreds of other Chinese applications.

Apple shipped 1.5 million iPhones in Q4 2020 in India

As per a report coming from Counterpoint Research, Apple shipped over 1.5 million iPhones in India in Q4 2020. The growth is due to the increase in sales of iPhone 11 and iPhone SE (2020). The US-based tech giant posted all-time record revenue of $111.4 billion, up 21 percent year over year (YoY).