The biggest tech news of today is FAU-G’s pre-registration that crossed four million on Google Play Store, the company announced. Additionally, a Realme flagship smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor has been confirmed, Microsoft launched the Surface Laptop Go in India, Oppo F19 launch details revealed, and Poco C3 one million units sold. Here are some of the top tech news of the day you need to know. Also Read - Surface Laptop Go launches as cheapest Microsoft laptop in India: Prices, specs and more

FAU-G pre-registrations

FAU-G was up for pre-registrations in India for the last one month now. The company had previously announced that the game garnered 1 million pre-registrations. The Bengaluru based nCore Games has now announced that FAU-G pre-registrations have hit four million in the country. The action game is all set to launch in India on January 26 on Google Play Store. The game will be available on Apple App store in the upcoming months. Also Read - Poco M2, Redmi 9 Prime, Realme Narzo 20A: Mobiles to buy under Rs 10,000 in India in January 2021

Oppo F19 launch in February

Oppo F19 is tipped to launch in February 2021. Folks at XDA Developers in a latest report suggested that the company could end up calling this device Oppo F21. In a tweet XDA’s Tushar Mehta noted, “Given the irregular naming, this can also be called F21 instead but that’s simply a hunch.” The Oppo F19 series is said to feature 5x and 10x hybrid optical zoom technology. Also Read - Poco announces Flipkart Big Saving Days sale deals: Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro and more

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go launched

Microsoft has launched the Surface Laptop Go in India at a price of Rs 63,499 (commercial SKUs). The latest laptop will be available in India from January 22 through commercial authorised resellers, authorised retail, and online partners such as Reliance Digital and Amazon at no-cost EMIs up to 9 months starting Rs 8000/month. The Surface Laptop Go i5/4/64GB is priced at Rs 63,499, Surface Laptop Go i5/8/128GB is priced at Rs 76,199, Surface Laptop Go i5/8/256GB is priced at Rs 92,999 and the top-end Surface Laptop Go i5/16/256GB model is priced at Rs 110,999. The consumer SKUs Surface Laptop Go i5/8/128GB model is priced at Rs 71,999 while the Surface Laptop Go i5/8/256GB is priced at Rs 91,999.

Realme X9 with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 tipped

Realme X9 is tipped to launch in India with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. Reports suggest that instead of Realme X7 the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will launch Realme X9. As per one of the teasers, the upcoming Realme smartphone will offer a glass back panel with an iridescent finish. The brand officially revealed the name of the upcoming X series. Earlier this week CEO Madhav Sheth teased the upcoming X series on Twitter but didn’t confirm the name of the model.

Poco C3 one million units sold in India

Poco has announced a new milestone for the Poco C3. The company announced that it has sold 1 million units of Poco C3 in India since launch. During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, the Poco C3 4GB RAM/64GB storage model is available at Rs 7,999 and 3GB RAM/32GB storage at Rs 6,999 along with additional bank offers. With the bank offer, buyers can effectively purchase Poco C3 for Rs 6,299 for the 3GB RAM/32GB variant and Rs 7,199 for the 4GB/64GB variant till Flipkart 24.