Today's Tech News: IQOO Z5 India launch confirmed, Samsung Galaxy M52 launching in India, iOS 15 release
News

Today’s Tech News: IQOO Z5 India launch confirmed, Samsung Galaxy M52 launching in India, iOS 15 release

News

Todays Tech News: latest technology news, phone launch details, whatsapp new feature, ios 15 release, features, highlights, and more

  Published: September 20, 2021 6:55 PM IST
Top Tech News Today

Image Source: Pinterest

iQOO Z5 India launch date Confirmed

iQOO Z5 will launch in India soon. The teaser page of the new iQOO Z-series smartphone has gone live on Amazon, which suggests that the device will be exclusive to the e-commerce platform post announcement. The new Z-series phone from iQOO will be the successor of the company’s Z3 device. iQOO Z5 will launch in China on September 23. The company has not announced the India launch date yet. Also Read - Tech News Today: Oppo Reno 6 series launched, Poco F3 GT specs, new Nokia phone launch

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launch date announced

Samsung Galaxy M52, the new 5G phone from Samsung is set to launch in the Indian market. The smartphone was recently spotted on the Amazon listing, where its launch date has been explicitly revealed. The phone will be launched on September 28. The company had previously decided to launch the phone on September 19, which was later postponed. The Galaxy M52 5G launch event will start at 12 pm. Also Read - Top Tech News Today: Twitter appoints Grievance officer in India, BGMI Season 20, Nothing Ear 1 price in India revealed, and more

iOS 15 release

Apple has confirmed that it will make its operating system i.e., iOS 15 available to users in India from September 20. At its California Streaming event, Apple had launched the new iPhone 13 series. During the event, the company had also informed about the iOS 15 release date. Many new features will arrive with the new iOS 15. It will be released at 10.30 pm Indian time. Also Read - Top tech news today: Samsung Galaxy F22 India launch, Redmi Note 10T 5G teaser and more

WhatsApp multi-device support

WhatsApp rolled out a multi-device feature for beta users in July. According to a report by WABetaInfo, now the company has finally made available this feature for non-beta users. Users can now use their WhatsApp on any other phone, laptop, and desktop even if the phone is not active.

Free Fire Max release date

Garena Free Fire is one of the most played games in the world. Garena keeps adding new features and adventures to the game so that the players remain thrilled. Perhaps this is the reason why the developers have recently decided to launch the Free Fire upgrade version. This version new dubbed as Free Fire Max will be launched later this month.

  • Published Date: September 20, 2021 6:55 PM IST

Best Sellers