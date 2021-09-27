Today's Tech News: Oppo F19s Special Edition launch, iQOO Z5 launched in India, Google warned 2 billion chrome users of high threat, free fire max release tomorrow

Today’s Technology News, September 27: Oppo F19s Special Edition, Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition, Enco Buds Blue and iQOO Z5 launched in India. Google warned 2 billion chrome users of high threat, and more in the world of the technology today. Let’s take a quick look at the top 5 tech news today. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch launched, iPhone 13 sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale date

Oppo F19s, Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Enco Buds launched in India today.

Oppo F19s, Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Enco Buds launched has been officially launched in the Indian market. Oppo F19s has been launched in the Indian market at a price of Rs 19,990. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition is priced at Rs. 41,990. Whereas Oppo Enco Buds are priced at Rs. 1,799 and available in Blue colour. Earlier, the earphones were launched in only white colour. Read for more details.

iQOO Z5 With Snapdragon 778G SoC and 44W Flash Charge launched in India

iQoo Z5 smartphone has been launched in the Indian market after China. This smartphone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and has a 120Hz refresh rate with a hole-punch display and a 64-megapixel triple camera setup on the back. Read for more details.

Google warned 2 billion chrome users of high threat.

Google issued a new update warning to chrome users worldwide. Google revealed in its official blog post about the high, medium, and low vulnerabilities discovered in Chrome for Linux, macOS, and Windows. The security attack puts almost 2 billion Chrome users at risk of being hacked. Google confirmed the hack via a blog post after a new ‘Zero-Day Hack’ exploits findings were discovered in Chrome. Read for more details.

Free fire max to launch September 28

Garena is all set to launch the Free Fire Max on the 28th of September 2021. Players who pre-register for the battle royale game will get access to “exclusive rewards”. The game is currently available for pre-registration on the Google Play store. Read for more details.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale prepones

Amazon has changed the starting date of its Great Indian Festival sale. The sale will now start on October 3. Earlier, the sale was announced to kick off starting October 4. Prime users will get early access to the deals and discounts. The Great Indian Festival sale will begin on October 2 for Prime members. The end date for the Amazon sale has not been announced yet. Read for more details.