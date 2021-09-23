Today’s Technology News, September 23: Realme GT Neo2 India launch confirmed, new Vi Rs 701 and Rs 901 Disney+ Hotstar recharge plans launched, Realme GT Neo 2 launched in China, and more in the world of the technology today. Let’s take a quick look at the top 5 tech news today. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: Redmi Smart TVs launched, Nokia launch event, Redmi G 2021 gaming laptop official

Realme GT Neo2 India launch confirmed

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to confirm the launch of Realme GT Neo 2 in India. According to the report, this phone can be introduced in early October. This phone has been launched in China, so we are aware of its specifications. It comes packed with a 6.62-inch FHD + Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Read more for details. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Motorola Edge 20 Pro launch date, OnePlus 10 debut, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale date

Vi Rs 701 and Rs 901 Disney+ Hotstar plans launched

Vodafone-Idea has launched two new prepaid recharge plans. Both these packs come with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription available at Rs 701 and Rs 901. Vi’s Rs 701 prepaid recharge pack offers 3GB of data per day. The validity of this pack is 56 days. Users will get 32GB of extra data, which last till the validity period. Vi’s Rs 901 prepaid recharge pack offers 3GB of data per day. The validity of this pack is 84 days. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: iQOO Z5 and Samsung Galaxy M52 India launch date, iOS 15 release, more

Realme GT Neo 2 launched in China

Realme has launched its new gaming smartphone of GT series Realme GT Neo 2 in China. The Realme GT Neo 2 comes with a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display and Snapdragon 870 processor, up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. The smartphone is introduced in three colors and provides support for Dolby Atmos. Read more for details.

Nokia G50 5G smartphone launched

HMD Global has unveiled yet another G series smartphone in the global market as Nokia G50 5G. The 5G Nokia smartphone brings some powerful specifications including a 5000mAh battery, a triple camera setup, 64 GB of storage, which can be expanded with the help of a memory card. Read more for details.

Poco C series India launch teased

Poco has teased the India launch of its next C-series smartphone. This upcoming smartphone of Poco is expected to be the successor smartphone of Poco C3. Poco India has confirmed in a tweet that the company will launch the new smartphone on September 30. The company has not shared any details about its upcoming smartphone but we believe it is the Poco C4 / C5 that’s on its way to India. Read more for details.