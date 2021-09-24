Today’s Technology News, September 24: Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch launched, iPhone 13 on Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale date announced and more in the world of the technology today. Let’s take a quick look at the top 5 tech news today. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: Realme GT Neo2 India launch, Vi Disney+ Hotstar plans, Poco C series launch next week

Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch launched

Tech giant Realme launched its best entry-level smart TV in India, Realme Smart TV Neo. The Realme Smart TV Neo features a 32-inch(80cm) with a premium Bezel-less LED display. The Android smart TV has been launched at an affordable price of Rs 14,999. The Realme smart TV Neo will be available for purchase starting October 3 on Realme.com, Flipkart, and other offline stores across the country. Read more for details.

iPhone 13 series on sale

The first sale of Apple's latest smartphones iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Mini, and iPhone 13 Pro Max starts in India today. 10 days after the launch, the sale of iPhone 13 series has started worldwide. Prices of the iPhone 13 series in India start at Rs 69,900 for the smallest iPhone 13 Mini with 128GB of storage and go up to Rs 1,79,900 for the top-spec iPhone 13 Pro Max. Read more for details.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale date announced

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale will go live from October 4. The company has not yet revealed the end date of the sale. Amazon Prime members will be able to access the sale a day in advance. Prime members will also get the benefit of additional cashback, extended no-cost EMI. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will see over 1,000 new product launches from top brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Sony, Apple, Boat, Lenovo, HP, Asus. Read more for details.

Vivo X70 series India launch date confirmed

Vivo will unveil its X70 series in India on September 30. It is expected that the company will launch the Vivo X70, X70 Pro, and the X70 Pro+. Vivo X70 series was launched in China on September 9. A microsite on Vivo’s website reveals the launch details of the upcoming smartphone. Read more for details.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro launch date revealed

Motorola is launching a new phone in India soon. An image of the camera module of the Pro model has been shared on the official Twitter handle of Motorola India. The teaser suggests that the handset could be Motorola Edge 20 Pro. Motorola launched the Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion in India in August. While the company has not revealed the Motorola Edge 20 Pro launch date in India. Read more for details.