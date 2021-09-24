comscore Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch launched, iPhone 13 on Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Date announced and More
  • Home
  • News
  • Today’s Tech News: Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch launched, iPhone 13 on Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale date announced
News

Today’s Tech News: Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch launched, iPhone 13 on Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale date announced

News

Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch launched, iPhone 13 on Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale date announced and more in the world of the technology today. Let's take a quick look at the top 5 tech news today.

Realme-Smart-TV-Neo-1

Today’s Technology News, September 24: Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch launched, iPhone 13 on Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale date announced and more in the world of the technology today. Let’s take a quick look at the top 5 tech news today. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: Realme GT Neo2 India launch, Vi Disney+ Hotstar plans, Poco C series launch next week

Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch launched

Tech giant Realme launched its best entry-level smart TV in India, Realme Smart TV Neo. The Realme Smart TV Neo features a 32-inch(80cm) with a premium Bezel-less LED display. The Android smart TV has been launched at an affordable price of Rs 14,999. The Realme smart TV Neo will be available for purchase starting October 3 on Realme.com, Flipkart, and other offline stores across the country. Read more for details. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: Redmi Smart TVs launched, Nokia launch event, Redmi G 2021 gaming laptop official

iPhone 13 series on sale

The first sale of Apple’s latest smartphones iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Mini, and iPhone 13 Pro Max starts in India today. 10 days after the launch, the sale of iPhone 13 series has started worldwide. Prices of the iPhone 13 series in India start at Rs 69,900 for the smallest iPhone 13 Mini with 128GB of storage and go up to Rs 1,79,900 for the top-spec iPhone 13 Pro Max. Read more for details. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Motorola Edge 20 Pro launch date, OnePlus 10 debut, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale date

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale date announced

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale will go live from October 4. The company has not yet revealed the end date of the sale. Amazon Prime members will be able to access the sale a day in advance. Prime members will also get the benefit of additional cashback, extended no-cost EMI. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will see over 1,000 new product launches from top brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Sony, Apple, Boat, Lenovo, HP, Asus. Read more for details.

Vivo X70 series India launch date confirmed

Vivo will unveil its X70 series in India on September 30. It is expected that the company will launch the Vivo X70, X70 Pro, and the X70 Pro+. Vivo X70 series was launched in China on September 9. A microsite on Vivo’s website reveals the launch details of the upcoming smartphone. Read more for details.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro launch date revealed

Motorola is launching a new phone in India soon. An image of the camera module of the Pro model has been shared on the official Twitter handle of Motorola India. The teaser suggests that the handset could be Motorola Edge 20 Pro. Motorola launched the Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion in India in August. While the company has not revealed the Motorola Edge 20 Pro launch date in India. Read more for details.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 24, 2021 7:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch launched, iPhone 13 on Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Date announced and More
News
Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch launched, iPhone 13 on Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Date announced and More
Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200 with unlimited calling, data and more

Telecom

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200 with unlimited calling, data and more

COVID-19: How to verify vaccine certificate on CoWIN portal

How To

COVID-19: How to verify vaccine certificate on CoWIN portal

Kota Factory Season 2 Releases Today on Netflix: Check Release Time, Episodes, Watch New Seasons Online

Entertainment

Kota Factory Season 2 Releases Today on Netflix: Check Release Time, Episodes, Watch New Seasons Online

How to send high-quality images on WhatsApp

How To

How to send high-quality images on WhatsApp

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch launched, iPhone 13 on Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Date announced and More

Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch launched in India at Rs 14,999: Top features, sale date, more

Realme Band 2 launched in India at Rs 2,999; will give the Mi Band 6 a run for its money

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale date announced, Prime members get early access

Why EU s common charging port proposal for all phones is bad news for Apple

Realme Narzo 50A vs Redmi 10 Prime: Which is better under Rs 15,000?

Why EU s common charging port proposal for all phones is bad news for Apple

iOS 15 rolling out now: Check if your iPhone is eligible, tips to keep in mind before installing

Call of Duty Mobile Season 8 2nd-anniversary: Battle Pass, new map, weapon updates, rewards, and more

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G launching next week: Confirmed specs, expected price in India, and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch launched, iPhone 13 on Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Date announced and More

News

Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch launched, iPhone 13 on Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Date announced and More
Today s Tech News: Realme GT Neo2 India launch, Vi Disney+ Hotstar plans, Poco C series launch next week

News

Today s Tech News: Realme GT Neo2 India launch, Vi Disney+ Hotstar plans, Poco C series launch next week
Today s Tech News: Redmi Smart TVs launched, Nokia launch event, Redmi G 2021 gaming laptop official

News

Today s Tech News: Redmi Smart TVs launched, Nokia launch event, Redmi G 2021 gaming laptop official
Today's Tech News: Motorola Edge 20 Pro launch date, OnePlus 10 debut, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale date

News

Today's Tech News: Motorola Edge 20 Pro launch date, OnePlus 10 debut, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale date
Today s Tech News: iQOO Z5 and Samsung Galaxy M52 India launch date, iOS 15 release, more

News

Today s Tech News: iQOO Z5 and Samsung Galaxy M52 India launch date, iOS 15 release, more

हिंदी समाचार

Realme ने लॉन्च किया Smart TV Neo और Band 2, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे धांसू फीचर्स

सोनी ने भारत में लॉन्च किया सबसे महंगा टीवी, कीमत 12 लाख रुपए से भी ज्यादा

Windows 11: ऐसे बदलें फॉन्ट साइज और थीम, जानें टचपैड ऑफ करने का तरीका

फ्री फायर इस हॉलीवुड फिल्म के साथ करेगा पार्टनरशिप, जानें इससे गेमर्स को क्या होगा फायदा

Apple के लिए बढ़ी मुसीबत, EU सभी स्मार्टफोन के लिए एक ही चार्जर अनिवार्य करने की बना रहा योजना

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Tips : How To Back Up WhatsApp Chat History On Google Drive

Features

WhatsApp Tips : How To Back Up WhatsApp Chat History On Google Drive
Want To Restore Deleted Pictures And Videos From Google Photos ? Here Is How To Do It

Features

Want To Restore Deleted Pictures And Videos From Google Photos ? Here Is How To Do It
Want To Separate Vocals And Music From A Song ? Here Is How You Can Do It

Features

Want To Separate Vocals And Music From A Song ? Here Is How You Can Do It
Enable Dark Mode On Google Search For Web: Here's How You Can Do It

Features

Enable Dark Mode On Google Search For Web: Here's How You Can Do It

News

Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch launched, iPhone 13 on Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Date announced and More
News
Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch launched, iPhone 13 on Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Date announced and More
Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch launched in India at Rs 14,999: Top features, sale date, more

News

Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch launched in India at Rs 14,999: Top features, sale date, more
Realme Band 2 launched in India at Rs 2,999; will give the Mi Band 6 a run for its money

Wearables

Realme Band 2 launched in India at Rs 2,999; will give the Mi Band 6 a run for its money
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale date announced, Prime members get early access

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale date announced, Prime members get early access
Why EU s common charging port proposal for all phones is bad news for Apple

Features

Why EU s common charging port proposal for all phones is bad news for Apple

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers