In tech news today, the Realme X7 series has been launched in India. Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro are mid-range 5G smartphones and prices start at Rs 19,999. Meanwhile, Made in India gaming app FAU-G, which was released in India on January 26 is now available globally. Also, Sony has confirmed that it sold 4.5 million units of PlayStation 5 (PS5) in Q3 2020, which ended December 31, 2020.

More tech news for today includes discounts on Poco X3, Poco M2, and Poco C3 smartphones as the company completed one year as an independent brand in India. Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch has been launched in India at a price of Rs 18,495. We take a look at the top five tech news for today:

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro launched in India

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro smartphones have launched in India. The mid-range 5G smartphones will compete with the likes of OnePlus Nord, Xiaomi Mi 10i, and more. Among key features of the Realme X7 series are a Super AMOLED display, 5G support, as well as up to 65W fast charging. The price for the Realme X7 base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 19,999. Realme X7 Pro will sell at a price of Rs 29,999 for the sole 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model.

FAU-G launched globally

FAU-G mobile game, which was launched for Android users in India on January 26, is now available globally. This was announced by FAU-G game developer Bengaluru-based nCore Games in a tweet. However, do note that the game is only for Android users as of now, and can be downloaded via the Google Play Store. A launch date for the App Store has not been revealed, but the company revealed to BGR India that iOS users will be able to get their hands on the game in the coming months. Read more here.

Poco completes one year in India, offers discounts on its smartphones

Poco is offering discounts on a slew of its smartphones including Poco X3, Poco M2, and Poco C3 as part of its Ánniversary Sale’ on Flipkart as it completes one year in India as an independent brand. The sale started on February 4, which is today, and will continue for three days. The company also claimed in a press note that it sold one million units of POCO X2 and POCO X3 in India. The discount is available on prepaid transactions. Read more here.

Sony sells 4.5 million units of PlayStation 5 (PS5) in Q3 FY2020

Sony has revealed that it sold 4.5 million units of PlayStation 5 (PS5) in Q3 2020, which ended on December 31, 2020. This includes sales of PS5 as well as the PS5 Digital Edition. To recall, PS5 was unveiled on November 12 last year, meaning the company was able to sell 4.5 million units of the PS5 in close to a month and a half. Sony PlayStation 5 was announced in North America, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea. Read more here.

Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch launched in India at Rs 18,495

Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch has been launched in India at a price of Rs 18,495. It is available in 42mm and 44mm sizes and two styles – Men and Women. The smartwatch can be bought via the company’s website as well as Flipkart. It can be bought in several strap options of black silicone, smoke stainless steel, brown leather, and black stainless steel. Further, rose gold-tone stainless steel mesh, rose gold-tone stainless steel, and blush silicone options are listed as well. Read more here.