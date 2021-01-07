Samsung, Lava, Realme and other smartphone brands ruled the technology news section today. Samsung Galaxy M02s launched in India, followed by Indian smartphone manufacturer Lava unveiled several new budget smartphones in the country. Lava also launched a new fitness band dubbed BeFIT at Rs 2,699. Additionally, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme launched the Realme V15 5G in China with Dimensity 800U processor and more. At BGR India, we bring to you the top tech news of the day you must have missed. Also Read - Realme V15 5G launched: Price, features, availability

Lava Z1, Z2, Z4, Z6 launched in India: Price, specs

Lava launched new budget smartphones in the country today. The new options include Lava Z1, Lava Z2, Lava Z4 and Lava Z6. The Lava smartphones are launched at a price starting at Rs 5,499 and goes up to Rs 9,999. The smartphone manufacturer also launched a customisable Lava MyZ smartphone at a price starting at Rs 6,999 and ranges up to Rs 10,500. The company also launched its first ever fitness band in India dubbed Lava BeFIT at Rs 2,699.

Samsung Galaxy M02s launched in India: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy M02s launched in India with a price starting at Rs 8,999 for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The top-end model of the Samsung smartphone with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 9,999. The smartphone comes packed with a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop-style notch TFT LCD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. In terms of cameras, the Galaxy M02s includes a triple camera setup – 13-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the phone includes a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Samsung phone includes a 5,000mAh battery with 15W quick charge support. Read here for details.

Realme V15 5G launched: Price, specs

The Realme V15 5G has been launched at a starting price of CNY 1,399 (which roughly translates to around Rs 15,900). This price is for the base 6GB RAM variant. The top end 8GB RAM model of the Realme phone is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly translates to around Rs 22,700). For now there are no details on the India launch of the Realme V15 5G. As per as the specifications are concerned, the Realme smartphone comes packed with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 800U, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup, 16-megapixel selfie camera, and 4310mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Read here for details.

Facebook drops Like button for public pages

Social media giant Facebook has dropped the ‘like’ button from its redesigned public pages mostly used by artists, public figures and brands, among others. The Facebook pages are said to only show followers and have a dedicated News Feed that will help users to join conversations, interact with peers, and more. The company confirmed that the redesign will start rolling out on January 6. Talking about redesign Facebook noted, “We are removing Likes and focusing on Followers to simplify the way people connect with their favourite Pages.”

Xiaomi Mi 10i goes on sale for Amazon Prime members

Xiaomi Mi 10i launched in India earlier this week at a price starting at Rs 20,999. The Xiaomi smartphone goes on sale for the first time in India today but only for the Amazon Prime members in the country. The non Amazon Prime members will be able to purchase the Xiaomi Mi 10i on January 8, 2021. The smartphone will be available on mi.com, Mi home stores, Mi preferred partners and other partner stories in the country. As far as the specifications are concerned, the Mi 10i comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, 108MP rear camera, 120Hz display, and 33W fast charging. Read our Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions here.