A lot has happened in the world of technology in the last 24 hours. Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 series globally as well as in India. The Galaxy S21 price in India starts at Rs 69,990. In other news, the US administration has blacklisted nine Chinese companies including Xiaomi for links with the Chinese ministry, PS5 won't be available for pre-orders in India, and Vaio has launched new laptops in the country. At BGR.in, we bring to you the top tech news of the day that you would have missed.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launched

Samsung Galaxy S21 series has been launched in India. In terms of pricing, the Galaxy S21 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 69,999 while 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 73,999. The Galaxy S21+ 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 81,999 and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is set at Rs 85,999. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 1,05,999 while the Galaxy S21 Ultra 16GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at Rs 1,16,999. The company has also launched Galaxy Buds Pro at a price of Rs 15,990.

Also Read - Xiaomi blacklisted in the US, denies connection with the Chinese military

Xiaomi blacklisted in the US

The US government has blacklisted nine Chinese companies including the popular smartphone brand globally, Xiaomi. The US administration announced that these Chinese companies had ties with the Chinese military. Xiaomi spokesperson said, “The Company has been in compliance with law and operating in compliance with the relevant laws and regulations of jurisdictions where it conducts its businesses. The Company reiterates that it provides products and services for civilian and commercial use. The Company confirms that it is not owned, controlled or affiliated with the Chinese military, and is not a “Communist Chinese Military Company” defined under the NDAA. The Company will take appropriate course of actions to protect the interests of the Company and its shareholders.” The spokesperson added, “the company is reviewing the potential consequences of this to develop a fuller understanding of its impact on the group. The company will make further announcements as and when appropriate.”

PS5 won’t be available for pre-orders

Sony has confirmed that PlayStation 5 will not be available for pre-orders in India any longer. The company confirmed in an email statement, “We are not planning pre-order for PS5 before 2nd February. Please stay in touch with retailers for future pre-order updates.” In terms of pricing, the PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 49,990 for the standard version in India while the Digital Edition is priced at Rs 39,990.

Vaio laptop launched in India

Vaio has launched Vaio E15 and Vaio SE14. As per the pricing is concerned, the Vaio E15 starts at Rs 66,990 while the Vaio SE14 will start at Rs 84,690. Both the laptops will be made available exclusively via Flipkart in India.