Today's Tech News: Samvad in works, Realme Narzo 30 series launch date and Google Play Store lets users share apps with nearby devices
Today's Tech News: Samvad in works, Realme Narzo 30 series launch date and Google Play Store lets users share apps with nearby devices

Today's Tech News, checkout trending top technology news: Samvad to compete with Sandes, Realme Narzo 30 series launch date and more.

The Indian government recently revealed its plans of launching a WhatsApp alternative, due to the company’s updated privacy policy. The government is already testing its own Sandes app for iOS and Android, however, today according to a report by NDTV, the government is also testing another secured messaging app, called Samvad. This app is currently not available publically, but will reportedly compete with Sandes, in a bout to become the app that the government finally launches. In other news, Realme has confirmed that it will be launching its Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A in India on February 24. Check out top technology news of today on BGR.in. Also Read - Top 5 tips to help you replace your chunky laptop with a lightweight Apple iPad

Samvad to compete with Sandes

Samvad unlike Sandes is not available for public trials, but is in the running to become the final instant messaging app that will be launched as a WhatsApp alternative in India by PM Narendra Modi according to a report by NDTV. The report also states that the government is looking to launch a separate messaging app, called GIMS – Government Instant Messaging Service, for internal communication to be used by its employees. You can read about the new app here. Also Read - India-made WhatsApp rivals 'Sandes' & 'Samvad' apps could be launched by PM Modi soon: Report

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A India launch date

Realme India has revealed that it will be launching the Narzo 30 Pro 5G and the Narzo 30A on February 24 at 12:30 PM. The launch will be livestreamed via YouTube and the company will also be posting details of all the devices alongside the event via its official social media handles. The company has not mentioned the vanilla Narzo 30, which was earlier being reported to launch alongside the Narzo 30 Pro 5G and the Narzo 30A. Also Read - Realme Days Sale: Deals on Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme X3 Superzoom and more

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Google Play Store will now let you share apps and updates with nearby devices

Google has added a new ability to its Nearby Sharing feature, which will now allow users to share apps and updates between devices. The feature was first spotted by 9to5Google. The company has added a new “Share” tab on its Play Store, using which people can share app APKs and updates with nearby devices. Note that this feature only allows you to share free apps that have been downloaded from the Play Store. We have done a how-to that you can refer to here for helping you understand and use the new feature.

Apple M1 SoC gets its first malware

Apple late last year launched its new M1 SoC to power the latest generation of its Mac computer systems. The SoC has been praised by many and is indeed a powerful and efficient alternative to other computer processors available in the market. Till now, the SoC has been safe from hackers, however, its first malware has emerged in the form of an adware extension. According to a report by Wired, the new GoSearch22 malware has shown up as a Safari adware extension and is a part of the “Pirrit” Mac adware family. The malware was originally made to run on Intel x86 chips, but has now been ported to the ARM architecture. The adware disguises itself as a legitimate extension and after being installed collects user data and shows users a large number of ads.

12-Core CPU, Apple, apple chip, Apple CPU, Apple M1, apple mac, apple silicon, Intel, M1-Powered MacBook Air, M1X, Mac CPU, mac mini, Mac Pro, MacBook, Macbook Air, MacBook Pro, macbook pro 13 inch, macbook pro 16 inch, Zen Architecture

To recall, Apple launched its M1 powered MacBook Air, MacBook Pro (13-inch) and Mac Mini back in November. (Representational Image)

Apple lobbying India for incentives on manufacturing iPads locally

The government of India is looking to unveil a new incentive to drive local manufacturing of IT products including tablets, laptops and servers according to a report by Reuters. It will have a performance-linked incentive (PLI), providing manufacturers with a cashback for exports. The new initiative is being said to be launched by the end of February with a budget of up to Rs 70 billion over five years. Apple is lobbying the government for a bigger budgetary outlay of Rs 200 billion. This comes just before Apple was reportedly going to announce the start of production of its iPad tablets in India.

Apart from this, the Reuters report also states that New Delhi is also planning a PLI of around Rs 50 billion over five years. This PLI will be focused on boosting domestic manufacturing of wearable devices and it could be announced within two months.

  Published Date: February 18, 2021 9:05 PM IST

Best Sellers