To maintain security, the government employees were asked to use Sandes instant messaging app instead of other apps like Zoom, among others. The biggest news of today is that the Sandes app is now available for iOS users in India. In other news, Xiaomi has officially teased the Redmi Note 10 and so has Realme teased the upcoming Narzo 30 series on Flipkart ahead of the official India launch. The date launch hasn’t been revealed by the company yet. Check out the top technology news of today on BGR.in. Also Read - Sandes app, Indian alternative to WhatsApp, now available on iOS: How to download and setup

Sandes app available for iOS

WhatsApp’s Indian rival Sandes app developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC). The app was initially meant for government employees but it has now been released for iOS users in the country. The app is yet to be released for Android users on Google Play Store. Similar to WhatsApp, Sandes also keeps messages end-to-end encrypted. Also Read - Twitter rolls out voice DM feature for users in India, here's how it works

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 teaser image

Xiaomi has announced to launch the Redmi Note 10 globally on March 4. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased the smartphone highlighting some of its key features. The teaser revealed that the phone will come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, most likely Snapdragon 732G SoC, IP52 water and dust resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, big battery, fast charging, support for Hi-Res audio and better haptics. The Redmi Note 10 series has been listed on Amazon.in. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: Galaxy A12 launched, Redmi Note 10 launch date, Amazon starts Indian manufacturing

Carl Pei’s Nothing lets everyone invest in the company

Earlier this month, Carl Pei’s new venture Nothing was announced. Soon after, the company revealed to release new products under the brand. The company earlier today announced to provide a chance to everyone to invest in the company. An official press release noted. “today, Nothing announces opening up a community funding round for its Community to invest in the Company. Nothing will allow its community to invest a total of $1.5 million through a campaign that will go live on March 2, 2021.”

Twitter launches audio DMs in India

Twitter has started rolling out a new voice messaging feature for users who send direct messages on its platform. Users in India have started to receive the feature starting today and the company is also making voice messages available to select users in Brazil and Japan. With voice messages, users get the option of sending a personalised voice note in their DMs (direct messages) or send them as voice tweets, a feature that the company released last year.

Realme Narzo 30 series teased on Flipkart

Realme Narzo 30 series has now been teased on Flipkart ahead of the launch. The launch date hasn’t been revealed yet. Under the series, the company is expected to launch two phones including the Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 Pro. The series will be succeeded by Realme Narzo 20 series, which launched in India last year.