In today's tech news, WhatsApp has been asked by the Indian government to withdraw the changes in its Privacy Policy as it "raises grave concerns regarding the implications for the choice and autonomy of Indian citizens." Xiaomi has launched its Mi Notebook 14 (IC) in India at a starting price of Rs 43,999. Further, OnePlus products including smartphones and TVs are available get deals during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. We take a look at the top five tech news today:

WhatsApp asked by the Indian government to withdraw its Privacy Policy

As per a PTI report, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has written a strongly worded letter to WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart, which said that WhatsApp's new Privacy Policy "raise grave concerns regarding the implications for the choice and autonomy of Indian citizens". WhatsApp has been asked by MeitY to withdraw changes in India, which is among its biggest markets worldwide, and to "reconsider its approach to information privacy, freedom of choice and data security".

WhatsApp recently rolled out a new Privacy Policy, which users need to accept by May 15 or they could lose access to their WhatsApp account. The policy reveals that WhatsApp will share certain data of users with parent company Facebook, which has created a public outcry with users raising privacy issues.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) launched in India

Xiaomi has launched the Mi NoteBook 14 (IC) at a starting price of Rs 43,999 for the variant with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a Core i5 processor with UHD Graphics. The variant with 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a Core i5 processor with UHD Graphics is priced at Rs 46,999. The same variant with Nvidia MX250 Graphics can be bought at Rs 49,999.

Among key features of Mi Notebook 14 (IC) are an integrated 720p web camera, which otherwise, comes as an additional apparatus with the other Mi Notebook 14 laptops. The laptop gets a 14-inch anti-glare display Full HD screen resolution and support for a 178-degree wide-viewing angle.

OnePlus 8T, OnePlus TV, OnePlus Nord get deals during Amazon Great Republic Day sale

Offers on OnePlus products will last till 26th January and will be available during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. OnePlus 8T 5G can be bought at a discounted price of Rs 38,999, instead of Rs 42,999. More offers are listed as well. OnePlus Ts in the Y series and Q series will also be available at discounts of up to Rs 1,000 off and Rs 4,000, respectively. Further, can b bought with Rs 1,000 off through HDFC credit cards and EMI purchases. OnePlus Powerbank and the Bullets Wireless Z earphones also get discounts.

Realme C12 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant launched

Realme C12 has been launched in a new 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant. The price for this model is Rs 9,999. The smartphone was launched in August last year with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which is priced at Rs 8,999. The new storage variant of Realme C12 can be bought from Realme's own website as well as Flipkart. It will be available at retail stores across the country from January 20. Realme C12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P35 processor, triple rear cameras and a 6,000mAh battery.

Google deletes 163 malicious apps from the Play Store

Google has removed around 163 Android apps from the Play Store, as per Satori Threat and Intelligence Research firm. Referred to as 'CopyCatz' apps, they pose as popular app titles, luring users into downloading them, thus, seeing an increase in the downloads. Once downloaded, the apps bombard users with innumerous out-of-context adverts. Here is a list of the apps that have been removed from the Play Store.