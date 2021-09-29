comscore Today's Tech News: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE, Samsung Galaxy F42 launched, Amazon hardware event 2021 and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Today's Tech News: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE, Samsung Galaxy F42 launched, Amazon hardware event 2021, more
News

Today's Tech News: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE, Samsung Galaxy F42 launched, Amazon hardware event 2021, more

News

Today's Tech News: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE launched in India today, Samsung Galaxy F42 launched in India, deals and discounts on Amazon Great India Festival sale and more in the world of the technology today.

tech news

Today’s Technology News, September 29: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE launched in India today, Samsung Galaxy F42 launched in India, deals and discounts on Amazon Great India Festival sale and more in the world of the technology today. Let’s take a quick look at the top 5 tech news today. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Apple Beats Studio wireless headphones launched, Free Fire MAX released, Galaxy M52 unveiled

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE launched in India

Xiaomi unveiled a brand-new smartphone- the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in India today. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE launched in two storage variants, including 6GB+128GB, priced at Rs 26,999, and the 8GB+128GB, priced at Rs 28,999. Both variants will get a special Diwali offer of Rs 1500 and Rs 2000 respectively. Read more for details. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Oppo F19s Special Edition and iQOO Z5 launched, Free Fire Max release, more

Samsung Galaxy F42 unveiled with 90Hz display, 64MP triple camera in India

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G smartphone is launched in India today. This new Samsung phone comes with a triple rear camera setup and has a 90Hz refresh rate. This is the first phone of the company’s Galaxy F series in India. The price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage of Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is Rs 20,999. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of the phone costs Rs 22,999. Read more for details. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch launched, iPhone 13 sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale date

Amazon announced Amazon Glow, Astro, Echo Show 15, Halo View, and more in its hardware event 2021

Amazon launched a smart thermostat, smart display Echo Show 15, a new health-tracking band called Halo View, alongside Astro Robot with a rotating screen in its hardware event on Tuesday. At its annual hardware event, the company mentioned focusing more on AI. Read more for details.

Nokia PureBook S14 and Nokia smart tv launched in India

The Nokia PureBook S14 laptop and the new Nokia Smart TV range is launched in India. The first sale of the device will be during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale from October 3. Nokia’s new laptop comes with Windows 11 and has an 11th Gen Intel Core processor, while Nokia smart TV models work on Android 11. Read more for details.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale brings discount on OnePlus Nord 2, Galaxy M52, Redmi 9A

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to kickstart on October 3. The microsite for the sale reveals that the sale will offer great discounts on smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, smartwatches, true wireless earbuds as well as home appliances, lifestyle products, etc. Smartphones including OnePlus Nord 2, Samsung Galaxy M52, Redmi 9A and more will be available at massive discounts. Read more for details.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 29, 2021 6:29 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 29, 2021 7:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xbox users can test cloud gaming puzzle on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S
Gaming
Xbox users can test cloud gaming puzzle on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S
iPhone SE to be available at a crazy price of Rs 24,499 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Deals

iPhone SE to be available at a crazy price of Rs 24,499 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Today's Tech News: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE, Samsung Galaxy F42 launched, Amazon hardware event 2021 and more

News

Today's Tech News: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE, Samsung Galaxy F42 launched, Amazon hardware event 2021 and more

Amazon brings offline voice recognition to Alexa devices

News

Amazon brings offline voice recognition to Alexa devices

Free Fire OB30 update: New features, gameplay, APK, OBB download links, and more

Gaming

Free Fire OB30 update: New features, gameplay, APK, OBB download links, and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Today's Tech News: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE, Samsung Galaxy F42 launched, Amazon hardware event 2021 and more

BGMI Lite launch soon: Check release date, expected features, and other details

Xbox users can test cloud gaming puzzle on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Google Update: GMail, YouTube, Maps and Etc. Will Stop Working on Some Devices

Amazon brings offline voice recognition to Alexa devices

Bullet Review : Know whether You should Buy The New Google Pixel Buds A-series Or Not, Watch Video

Amazon Glow, Echo Show 15, Astro robot, more launched: Everything announced

Samsung Galaxy F42 India launch tomorrow: What's confirmed, what could be the price?

iPhone 13 first impressions: Sensible upgrades over iPhone 12

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12? Find should be your next iPhone

Related Topics

Related Stories

Today's Tech News: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE, Samsung Galaxy F42 launched, Amazon hardware event 2021 and more

News

Today's Tech News: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE, Samsung Galaxy F42 launched, Amazon hardware event 2021 and more
Today's Tech News: Apple Beats Studio wireless headphones launched, Free Fire MAX released, Galaxy M52 unveiled

News

Today's Tech News: Apple Beats Studio wireless headphones launched, Free Fire MAX released, Galaxy M52 unveiled
Today's Tech News: Oppo F19s Special Edition and iQOO Z5 launched, Free Fire Max release, more

News

Today's Tech News: Oppo F19s Special Edition and iQOO Z5 launched, Free Fire Max release, more
Today s Tech News: Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch launched, iPhone 13 sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale date

News

Today s Tech News: Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch launched, iPhone 13 sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale date
Today s Tech News: Realme GT Neo2 India launch, Vi Disney+ Hotstar plans, Poco C series launch next week

News

Today s Tech News: Realme GT Neo2 India launch, Vi Disney+ Hotstar plans, Poco C series launch next week

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में आज (29 सितम्बर) मिलेगा फ्री Room Card, करना होगा एक छोटा सा काम

Free Fire में आया नया टॉप-अप इवेंट, फ्री मिलेगी Katana और Angel Wings Backpack स्किन

Compaq Hex 65 Review: शानदार डिस्प्ले और बेहतरीन साउंड क्वॉलिटी से घर में मिलेगी थियेटर वाली फील, लेकिन...

Free Fire Max में कैसे मिलेंगे फ्री डायमंड? जानें सभी तरीके

Flipkart Big Billion Days सेल में मिलेगा 32 से 65-इंच के स्मार्ट टीवी पर डिस्काउंट, जानें ऑफर

Latest Videos

Google Update: GMail, YouTube, Maps and Etc. Will Stop Working on Some Devices

News

Google Update: GMail, YouTube, Maps and Etc. Will Stop Working on Some Devices
Bullet Review : Know whether You should Buy The New Google Pixel Buds A-series Or Not, Watch Video

Features

Bullet Review : Know whether You should Buy The New Google Pixel Buds A-series Or Not, Watch Video
WhatsApp Tips : How To Back Up WhatsApp Chat History On Google Drive

Features

WhatsApp Tips : How To Back Up WhatsApp Chat History On Google Drive
Want To Restore Deleted Pictures And Videos From Google Photos ? Here Is How To Do It

Features

Want To Restore Deleted Pictures And Videos From Google Photos ? Here Is How To Do It

News

Today's Tech News: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE, Samsung Galaxy F42 launched, Amazon hardware event 2021 and more
News
Today's Tech News: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE, Samsung Galaxy F42 launched, Amazon hardware event 2021 and more
BGMI Lite launch soon: Check release date, expected features, and other details

Gaming

BGMI Lite launch soon: Check release date, expected features, and other details
Xbox users can test cloud gaming puzzle on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Gaming

Xbox users can test cloud gaming puzzle on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S
Google Update: GMail, YouTube, Maps and Etc. Will Stop Working on Some Devices

News

Google Update: GMail, YouTube, Maps and Etc. Will Stop Working on Some Devices
Amazon brings offline voice recognition to Alexa devices

News

Amazon brings offline voice recognition to Alexa devices

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers