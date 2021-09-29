Today's Tech News: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE, Samsung Galaxy F42 launched, Amazon hardware event 2021 and more

Today’s Technology News, September 29: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE launched in India today, Samsung Galaxy F42 launched in India, deals and discounts on Amazon Great India Festival sale and more in the world of the technology today. Let’s take a quick look at the top 5 tech news today. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Apple Beats Studio wireless headphones launched, Free Fire MAX released, Galaxy M52 unveiled

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE launched in India

Xiaomi unveiled a brand-new smartphone- the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in India today. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE launched in two storage variants, including 6GB+128GB, priced at Rs 26,999, and the 8GB+128GB, priced at Rs 28,999. Both variants will get a special Diwali offer of Rs 1500 and Rs 2000 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy F42 unveiled with 90Hz display, 64MP triple camera in India

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G smartphone is launched in India today. This new Samsung phone comes with a triple rear camera setup and has a 90Hz refresh rate. This is the first phone of the company's Galaxy F series in India. The price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage of Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is Rs 20,999. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of the phone costs Rs 22,999.

Amazon announced Amazon Glow, Astro, Echo Show 15, Halo View, and more in its hardware event 2021

Amazon launched a smart thermostat, smart display Echo Show 15, a new health-tracking band called Halo View, alongside Astro Robot with a rotating screen in its hardware event on Tuesday. At its annual hardware event, the company mentioned focusing more on AI.

Nokia PureBook S14 and Nokia smart tv launched in India

The Nokia PureBook S14 laptop and the new Nokia Smart TV range is launched in India. The first sale of the device will be during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale from October 3. Nokia's new laptop comes with Windows 11 and has an 11th Gen Intel Core processor, while Nokia smart TV models work on Android 11.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale brings discount on OnePlus Nord 2, Galaxy M52, Redmi 9A

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to kickstart on October 3. The microsite for the sale reveals that the sale will offer great discounts on smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, smartwatches, true wireless earbuds as well as home appliances, lifestyle products, etc. Smartphones including OnePlus Nord 2, Samsung Galaxy M52, Redmi 9A and more will be available at massive discounts.