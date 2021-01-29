comscore Today's Tech News: Xiaomi Mi 11 launch date, Google Play Store allows gambling apps, Internet suspended in Haryana
Today's Tech News: Xiaomi Mi 11 launch date, Google Play Store allows gambling apps

Today's Tech News, checkout trending tech news: Xiaomi Mi 11 launch date confirmed, Google Play Store allows gambling apps, Internet suspended in Haryana, and more.

Mi-11

Xiaomi has finally confirmed the launch date of the Mi 11 and also announced a very interesting tech product dubbed Mi Air Charge that actually brings a “true wireless charging experience”. Additionally, Samsung’s latest flagship Galaxy S21 series goes on sale in India for the very first time with a price starting at Rs 69,999. Another very important announcement from the world of technology today is for Android phone users as Google allows gambling or betting apps on Play Store. Get a quick look at the top tech news of the day right here at BGR India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review: The ‘Ultra’ charm works!

Xiaomi Mi 11 launch date

Xiaomi finally confirms the launch date of the much talked about Mi 11. This is a global launch date for February 8. For the unaware, the flagship device has been launched in China at a price starting at CNY 3,999 that roughly translates to Rs 45,300. For now, there are no details of the India launch of the Mi 11 but the brand has confirmed to bring a Mi smartphone with Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 870 in India soon. We aren’t about the devices Xiaomi India is talking about here. It could be the Mi 11, maybe. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G in pictures: How does the non-Ultra 2021 S flagship feel?

Google Play store allows gambling apps

Many should be revealed hearing this. Earlier today, Google announced to allow gambling and betting apps in 14 countries including the United States, Canada, Germany, among others. The list doesn’t include India anywhere as gambling and betting are illegal in the country. The 15 countries include Australia, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Romania, Spain, Sweden, and the US. Also Read - Poco M3 India launch on February 2: Should you wait or skip?

Play Store

Samsung Galaxy S21 goes on sale

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is available in India starting today for the very first time. All three smartphones under the series including the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 are available for purchase on Amazon.in, Samsung.com, Samsung’s Exclusive Stores and retail stores, and other leading online portals. The base Samsung Galaxy S21 starts at a price of Rs 69,999. This is for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The top-end 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model of the Galaxy S21 is priced at Rs 73,999.

Xiaomi Air Charge tech announced

Xiaomi has just announced its new wireless charging technology — the Mi Air Charge — as a step up in its wireless charging game. The Chinese company has been one of the tech companies striving hard to come with charging technologies that will make our lives easier. The company recently introduced the 80W wireless charging tech that is capable of charging a 4,000mAh battery in under 20 minutes. With the new Mi Air Charge, it tries to bring about a truly wireless charging experience as it will charge your smartphone over the air.

mi air charge tech

Image: Xiaomi

Internet suspended in Haryana

The Harayana govt has extended the suspension of mobile and internet service in 17 districts across the state till 5 PM on January 30. The decision has been taken after unrest due to farmer protests in the Delhi-NCR borders. The government has suspended mobile internet, SMS, calling services and even dongle internet services in the region. As per reports, the affected districts are Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Rewari and Sirsa.

  • Published Date: January 29, 2021 9:46 PM IST

Best Sellers