Today's Tech News: Xiaomi's new concept phone, Poco F2 could unveil soon, Realme V11 5G launch

In tech news today, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter have reportedly banned hundreds of accounts that were hacked and sold for their short and accessible usernames. Further, Google is sending out messages to Play Music users that their data will be deleted on February 24, asking them to move to YouTube Music. Further, Xiaomi has unveiled its concept smartphone with a quad-curved waterfall display and no ports. Also Read - Top five basic laptops for students and casual users under Rs 45,000

More tech news includes the launch of an affordable Realme V11 5G smartphone in China. Poco F2 could launch soon as the company hinted in a tweet that it has partnered with Qualcomm to unveil a new product in a few weeks. We take a look at today’s top tech news: Also Read - Google Play Music data will be deleted on February 24: How to transfer to YouTube Music

Xiaomi shows off new concept phone with waterfall display on all four sides, no ports

Xiaomi has revealed its new concept smartphone that sports a portless design and a quad-curved waterfall display. This means that the smartphone has a curved waterfall display on all four sides, including the left, right, top, and bottom edges. More features of the smartphone include third-generation under-display cameras, wireless charging, eSIM chips, and pressure-sensitive touch sensors. Read more here. Also Read - Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok ban hundreds of accounts with stolen usernames

Realme V11 5G launch

Realme has launched another 5G smartphone in its home market, China. Realme V11 5G is an affordable 5G smartphone, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. It is priced at CNY 1,199, which is around Rs 13,500 on conversion, for the 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage model. Among key features of Reame V11 5G are a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, dual rear cameras, and an 8-megapixel camera on the front. Read more here.

Poco F2 could launch soon

It looks like Poco F2 could finally launch soon. Earlier this year, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer hinted via a teaser on Twitter that the smartphone will finally release this year after a long wait. In a recent tweet, Poco’s Country Director Anuj Sharma hinted the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm processor and it could unveil in a few weeks. Though Sharma did not reveal the name of the device, many users believe it will be Poco F2. Read more here.

Google Play Music data will be deleted on February 24

Google Play Music data will be deleted on February 24, 2021. Google has started sending out warning messages to Play Music users (via Android Authority) that read, “On 24 February 2021, we will delete all of your Google Play Music data. This includes your music library, with any uploads, purchases, and anything you’ve added from Google Play Music. After this day, there will no way to recover it.” To know how you can transfer your Play Music data including music library, as well as playlists, and more to YouTube Music, read here.

Instagram, Twitter, and TkTok ban hundreds of accounts

Instagram, Twitter, and short video platform TikTok have reportedly taken down hundreds of accounts that were hacked and sold for their short and accessible usernames. According to an NYT report, “cybercriminals buy and sell the user names on dedicated forums and messaging apps.” Instagram said that it “discovered that stolen account names were obtained through hacking, extortion, blackmail, and harassment — and then could be sold for as much as $40,000.” Meanwhile, Twitter confirmed it banned users for violating the platform’s policies on manipulation and spam. Read more here.