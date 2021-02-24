comscore Today's Tech News: Realme Narzo 30 series, Buds Air 2 launch and more
Today's Tech News: Realme Narzo 30 series, Buds Air 2 India launch, Android gets new features

Today's Tech News: Realme Narzo 30 series, Buds Air 2 India launch, New Android features launched, and more. Check out the top 5 trending tech news.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Like always, today was a day that includes new launches in the tech world. To start with, Realme finally made the Narzo 30 series and the Buds Air 2 official in India. Google introduced new features for Android users. Speaking of OS, the OnePlus Nord received a new update. Instagram Lite has been updated with the new Reels feature. Here’s a look at the top tech news of the day. Also Read - Facebook brings TikTok like Reels feature to Instagram Lite app

Realme Narzo 30 series launched

Realme, after a number of rumours and teasers, finally unveiled the Narzo 30 series consisting of the Narzo 30 Pro, and the Narzo 30A. The smartphones fall in the budget price range, come with support for 5G, and MediaTek chipsets. While the Narzo 30 Pro starts at Rs 16,999, the Narzo 30A starts at Rs 8,999. Read the full story from over here to know more. Also Read - Android brings Schedule Messages, Password Checkup and many more nifty features

Realme Buds Air 2, Night Light launched too

Realme Buds Air 2

Realme Buds Air 2

Realme, apart from launching the new Narzo 30 series, has also launched the Buds Air 2 TWS with ANC support. The new truly wireless earbuds act as a successor to the Realme Buds Air and fall under 5K. The pair is priced at Rs 3,299.  Additionally, the company has launched a Motion Activated Night Light, which is priced at Rs 599 in the country. Read the full story from over here to know more. Also Read - OnePlus Nord sees limited availability: Will OnePlus 9E replace it in 2021?

New Android features introduced

new android features

Image: Google

Google has announced new features for Android users with an aim to make the experience more secure and convenient. There is the Password Checkup feature that will tell users if their passwords are not secure, and the ability to schedule messages. Google Maps has now got the dark mode, Google TalkBack and Android Auto have been improved with new features, and Google Assistant works even when the screen is locked. Read the full story from over here to know more.

Instagram Lite now gets Reels feature

Instagram photo-sharing app’s lighter variant, Instagram Lite, has been updated and has received the Reels feature. To recall, the feature, which is a TikTok clone, is already available in the main Instagram app. The feature has finally for users after being tested by the Facebook-owned app for some months now. Read the full story from over here to know more.

OnePlus Nord gets a new update

OnePlus Nord users have received a new update, which brings in the January security patch. The OxygenOS 10 update based on Android 10 is titled Oxygen OS 10.5.11 and brings forward a number of improvements and bug fixes apart from the security patch. This comes in before the OnePlus Nord gets the taste of OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11, which is still in beta. Read the full story from over here to know more.

  Published Date: February 24, 2021 8:15 PM IST

