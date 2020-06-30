comscore Top 10 alternatives to Chinese apps like TikTok, Shareit as India bans them
  • Home
  • News
  • Top 10 alternatives to Chinese apps like TikTok, Shareit as Indian govt bans them
News

Top 10 alternatives to Chinese apps like TikTok, Shareit as Indian govt bans them

News

We have made a list of top 10 alternatives to banned Chinese apps in India, which you can check below.

  • Published: June 30, 2020 12:27 PM IST
59 chinese apps ban

In order to make India self-reliant and give a major push to “make in India” products, the government is gradually taking several steps. With an aim to curb Chinese imports, Flipkart, Amazon India, and other retailers have already been asked to add labels to goods. Now, the Ministry of Information Technology has banned 59 Chinese apps in India. This also includes popular apps like TikTok, Shareit, Camscanner, and more.

The government has noted that the banned Chinese apps are engaged in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state, and public order. You will find the full list of banned Chinese apps in India here. Now that users won’t be able to use these Chinese apps in India, what could be the alternatives to these. We have made a list of top 10 alternatives to banned Chinese apps in India, which you can check below.

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager – POCO India

Top 10 alternatives to Chinese apps banned in India

TikTok

TikTok is one of the most popular apps in India and is giving a tough competition to Instagram and YouTube too. Now that this app won’t be available, you can check out apps like Chingari, Roposo, and Mitron. These apps recently gained popularity in the name of TikTok and more than 1 million downloads itself suggest that how much users love to use them. Though, we are not sure about the quality or the data collection practices as these apps are quite new. Besides, YouTube and Instagram are already working on new features to take on TikTok and offer users a similar and better experience.

Shareit

Shareit is one of the decent Chinese apps for quickly sharing videos, apps, music, and images. If you heavily rely on this app, then don’t worry as there are better apps too. One good alternative to Shareit app is “Files by Google.” With this app, you can easily manage your files, and transfer them offline too. It even helps clean up space on your phone’s storage.

Mi Video Call

Mi Video Call is an app from Xiaomi. As people are now staying at home due to lockdown, everyone out there is using a video call app to connect. There are a bunch of video call apps, which you can install. So, if you use the Xiaomi Mi Video Call app, you don’t need to worry. Some of the great alternatives to the Chinese Mi Video Call app are Google Duo and WhatsApp.

UC Browser, UC News

A lot of budget phones come pre-loaded with apps like UC Browser and UC News, but are now banned in India. If you have been using these Chinese apps, then we believe you should immediately switch to Chrome. It is one of the great alternatives and best browser. You can check the latest current affairs or news via the InShorts app or Google News.

CamScanner

CamScanner is a useful and great app for official purposes. If you have used this app, you know the importance of it, which is why you are here to check the alternative of this Chinese app. You check out the Microsoft Office Lens app, which is available for both Android and iOS. There is also an Adobe Scan app, which is one of the decent alternatives to CamScanner.

WeChat

The WeChat app is one of the Chinese apps, which is also banned in India. Apps like WhatsApp and Telegram are the two popular apps in India and offer a great user experience. Notably, WhatsApp also offers support for both voice and video calls. You can also check out the Signal app if you are looking for more options.

ES File Explorer

If you have been using the ES File Explorer app for managing the files on your phone, then the ban of this app in India might be sad for you. But, you don’t need to worry as you will get other apps on Google Play Store too. Files by Google is an app, which we are recommending you again and again as it is a good alternative to most apps.

Shein

Shein is one of the popular platforms for women’s fashion. If you have been using this app for ordering clothes at reasonable prices, then you might be a little sad as Shein is now banned in India. While there are many fashion apps, you could consider checking Myntra. It is one of the biggest fashion retailers in the country.

Viva Video

Changing an app that you have been using for a long time could be a little hard. But, one should try new apps as you never know they could be better than the ones you are using. Viva Video is an editing app for videos and photos. The alternative to this Chinese app is Adobe Rush, KineMaster, and Cyberlink PowerDirector.

Xender

Xender is an app for sharing music, videos, photos, and other things. This app has more than 100 million downloads on Google Play Store. As this Chinese app is now banned in India, you can check out the “Files by Google” app for offline transfer and managing files.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 30, 2020 12:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

TikTok taken down from Play Store, App Store following ban
News
TikTok taken down from Play Store, App Store following ban
Top 10 alternatives to Chinese apps as Indian govt bans them

News

Top 10 alternatives to Chinese apps as Indian govt bans them

Huawei could use Mediatek chips on flagships from 2021

News

Huawei could use Mediatek chips on flagships from 2021

OnePlus Nord not a rebranded Oppo Reno 4, reveals tipster

News

OnePlus Nord not a rebranded Oppo Reno 4, reveals tipster

OnePlus Buds leak reveal Bullets Wireless 2-like design

News

OnePlus Buds leak reveal Bullets Wireless 2-like design

Most Popular

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Realme Buds Q Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

TikTok taken down from Play Store, App Store following ban

Top 10 alternatives to Chinese apps as Indian govt bans them

Huawei could use Mediatek chips on flagships from 2021

OnePlus Nord not a rebranded Oppo Reno 4, reveals tipster

OnePlus Buds leak reveal Bullets Wireless 2-like design

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Related Topics

Related Stories

TikTok taken down from Play Store, App Store following ban

News

TikTok taken down from Play Store, App Store following ban
Top 10 alternatives to Chinese apps as Indian govt bans them

News

Top 10 alternatives to Chinese apps as Indian govt bans them
Government of India bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, UC Browser, WeChat

News

Government of India bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, UC Browser, WeChat
Tiktok's desi alternative 'Chingari' gets over 2.5 million downloads

News

Tiktok's desi alternative 'Chingari' gets over 2.5 million downloads
TikTok will stop monitoring everything you type after iOS 14

News

TikTok will stop monitoring everything you type after iOS 14

हिंदी समाचार

LG Harmony 4 फोन ड्यूल रियर कैमरा, 3,500mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Realme Smart TV आज दोपहर 12 बजे 32इंच, 43इंच साइज के साथ Flipkart पर सेल के लिए आएगा

Redmi Note 9 Pro फोन 5 कैमरों के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे Amazon, Mi.com पर सेल के लिए आएगा

Realme Narzo 10 फोन 4 बैक कैमरा, 4GB रैम के साथ आज दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर सेल के लिए आएगा

6 कैमरा वाले Realme X3 SupperZoom, Realme X3 फोन की पहली सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर

Latest Videos

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India
Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda
Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

News

TikTok taken down from Play Store, App Store following ban
News
TikTok taken down from Play Store, App Store following ban
Top 10 alternatives to Chinese apps as Indian govt bans them

News

Top 10 alternatives to Chinese apps as Indian govt bans them
Huawei could use Mediatek chips on flagships from 2021

News

Huawei could use Mediatek chips on flagships from 2021
OnePlus Nord not a rebranded Oppo Reno 4, reveals tipster

News

OnePlus Nord not a rebranded Oppo Reno 4, reveals tipster
OnePlus Buds leak reveal Bullets Wireless 2-like design

News

OnePlus Buds leak reveal Bullets Wireless 2-like design

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers