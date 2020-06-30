In order to make India self-reliant and give a major push to “make in India” products, the government is gradually taking several steps. With an aim to curb Chinese imports, Flipkart, Amazon India, and other retailers have already been asked to add labels to goods. Now, the Ministry of Information Technology has banned 59 Chinese apps in India. This also includes popular apps like TikTok, Shareit, Camscanner, and more.

The government has noted that the banned Chinese apps are engaged in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state, and public order. You will find the full list of banned Chinese apps in India here. Now that users won’t be able to use these Chinese apps in India, what could be the alternatives to these. We have made a list of top 10 alternatives to banned Chinese apps in India, which you can check below.

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager – POCO India

Top 10 alternatives to Chinese apps banned in India

TikTok

TikTok is one of the most popular apps in India and is giving a tough competition to Instagram and YouTube too. Now that this app won’t be available, you can check out apps like Chingari, Roposo, and Mitron. These apps recently gained popularity in the name of TikTok and more than 1 million downloads itself suggest that how much users love to use them. Though, we are not sure about the quality or the data collection practices as these apps are quite new. Besides, YouTube and Instagram are already working on new features to take on TikTok and offer users a similar and better experience.

Shareit

Shareit is one of the decent Chinese apps for quickly sharing videos, apps, music, and images. If you heavily rely on this app, then don’t worry as there are better apps too. One good alternative to Shareit app is “Files by Google.” With this app, you can easily manage your files, and transfer them offline too. It even helps clean up space on your phone’s storage.

Mi Video Call

Mi Video Call is an app from Xiaomi. As people are now staying at home due to lockdown, everyone out there is using a video call app to connect. There are a bunch of video call apps, which you can install. So, if you use the Xiaomi Mi Video Call app, you don’t need to worry. Some of the great alternatives to the Chinese Mi Video Call app are Google Duo and WhatsApp.

UC Browser, UC News

A lot of budget phones come pre-loaded with apps like UC Browser and UC News, but are now banned in India. If you have been using these Chinese apps, then we believe you should immediately switch to Chrome. It is one of the great alternatives and best browser. You can check the latest current affairs or news via the InShorts app or Google News.

CamScanner

CamScanner is a useful and great app for official purposes. If you have used this app, you know the importance of it, which is why you are here to check the alternative of this Chinese app. You check out the Microsoft Office Lens app, which is available for both Android and iOS. There is also an Adobe Scan app, which is one of the decent alternatives to CamScanner.

WeChat

The WeChat app is one of the Chinese apps, which is also banned in India. Apps like WhatsApp and Telegram are the two popular apps in India and offer a great user experience. Notably, WhatsApp also offers support for both voice and video calls. You can also check out the Signal app if you are looking for more options.

ES File Explorer

If you have been using the ES File Explorer app for managing the files on your phone, then the ban of this app in India might be sad for you. But, you don’t need to worry as you will get other apps on Google Play Store too. Files by Google is an app, which we are recommending you again and again as it is a good alternative to most apps.

Shein

Shein is one of the popular platforms for women’s fashion. If you have been using this app for ordering clothes at reasonable prices, then you might be a little sad as Shein is now banned in India. While there are many fashion apps, you could consider checking Myntra. It is one of the biggest fashion retailers in the country.

Viva Video

Changing an app that you have been using for a long time could be a little hard. But, one should try new apps as you never know they could be better than the ones you are using. Viva Video is an editing app for videos and photos. The alternative to this Chinese app is Adobe Rush, KineMaster, and Cyberlink PowerDirector.

Xender

Xender is an app for sharing music, videos, photos, and other things. This app has more than 100 million downloads on Google Play Store. As this Chinese app is now banned in India, you can check out the “Files by Google” app for offline transfer and managing files.