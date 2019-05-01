Top 5 announcements from Facebook’s F8 developer conference: “The Future is Private”

Facebook kicked off its ‘F8’ developer conference on Tuesday by saying “The Future is Private.” The social media giant is facing a lot of criticism and legal actions because of security and privacy invasion, and the developer conference started with key addressing on the issue by CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg on stage said that Facebook is committed towards users’ privacy and the new ‘future is private’ vision is based on six principles – Private Interactions, Encryption, Reduced Permanence, Saftey, Interoperability and Secure Data Storage. During the F8 developer conference keynote, Facebook also announced updates to Facebook’s core social media platform, photo-sharing Instagram, messaging platform WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, virtual reality Oculus and more. Here are top 5 announcements that Facebook made yesterday.

Facebook gets new design

First up, Facebook has announced major redesign to its social media service. The company recently said that it would start downplaying the News Feed, and during the F8 keynote, Zuckerberg shared more details on the changes. The company is calling it “FB5”. The redesign brings “communities at the center” and makes Facebook simpler, faster and more immersive. Now the groups and events will be highlighted, creating a prominent groups tab and a personalized feed from your groups.

“We’re rolling out FB5, a fresh new design for Facebook that’s simpler, faster, more immersive and puts your communities at the center. Overall, we’ve made it easier to find what you’re looking for and get to your most-used features. People will start seeing some of these updates in the Facebook app right away, and the new desktop site will come in the next few months” noted Facebook Newsroom post.

Instagram gets “A New and Improved Camera” and more

Facebook said it rolled out new ways to connect people with each other and their interests on Instagram, and now it is bringing ‘the ability to shop from creators’ on Instagram, ‘a way to fundraise for causes’ and ‘a new & improved camera’.

“In the coming weeks, we’re introducing a new camera design including Create Mode, which gives you an easy way to share without a photo or video. This new camera will make it easier to use popular creative tools like effects and interactive stickers, so you can express yourself more freely,” said Facebook.

As for the ability to shop from creators on Instagram, Facebook will start testing the feature starting next week with a small group of creators. It will allow users to shop from creators directly. Also, now you’ll be able to create a fundraiser and mobilize your community around a cause on Instagram starting Tuesday.

WhatsApp will get ‘Business Catalog’

In coming months, Facebook will introduce ‘business catalog’ right within WhatsApp while you are chatting with a business. These will cater to consumers who are looking to purchase these products from WhatsApp Business partners, and in a way it is also a convenient way for businesses to showcase their goods.

“People and businesses are finding WhatsApp a great way to connect. In the months ahead people will be able to see a business catalog right within WhatsApp when chatting with a business. With catalogs, businesses can showcase their goods so people can easily discover them,” said Ami Vora, VP Product Management at WhatsApp.

Facebook Messenger light and fast app coming; Messenger Desktop app announced

Facebook is reshaping Messenger app separately as an alternative to WhatsApp. “As we build for a future of more private communications, Messenger announced several new products and features to help create closer ties between people, businesses and developers,” said company during F8 keynote.

Facebook Messenger is being rebuilt from the ground up to be faster and lighter than ever before. This completely re-engineered Messenger will begin to roll out later this year. The new version will be about 20 percent of its current size and under 30MB. Not just that, Facebook is also bringing a Messenger Desktop app. You will be able to download the app on your desktop – both Windows and MacOS. It is under testing right now and will be rolled out globally later this year.

Oculus Quest and Rift S pre-orders open

Facebook’s latest two virtual reality (VR) headsets, Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift S, are up for pre-oders at oculus.com. These will start shipping from May 21. The company will also launch new ‘Oculus for Business’ later this year. At present, it is adding Oculus Quest to the program and will provide a suite of tools designed to help companies reshape the way they do business through VR. The Quest and Rift S both cost $399.

“With each feature and product announced today, we want to help people discover their communities, deepen their connections, find new opportunities and simply have fun. We’re excited to see all the ways developers, creators and entrepreneurs use these tools as we continue to build more private ways for people to communicate,” said Facebook.