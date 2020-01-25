Top 5 apps with a dark mode you should try right now

WhatsApp just recently added Dark mode for its Android beta users, and it is soon expected to roll out the dark theme for public. Google’s latest Android 10 OS also supports a system-wide dark theme. Last year, Apple also released iOS 13 with dark mode support. When turned on, you get a black background, which is easier on your eyes. In theory, the dark mode also helps save a certain amount of battery life on phones, especially on those with AMOLED panels. If you want to use the dark mode on most of the apps that you are using on a daily basis, then check out how to enable it on some popular social media apps. These include Instagram, Twitter, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and more.

How to enable Dark mode on popular social media apps

Instagram

The dark mode toggle feature is not in the app. Instead, it automatically turns on when a user enables system-wide dark mode. Instagram dark mode turns the entire app UI into a shade of black. These include the feed, stories, and the discover tab. You just need to go to your’s phone settings > select display > enable dark mode or theme.

If you still can’t find it, then just type dark theme or dark mode on the search bar (in settings). After enabling it, you just need to open Instagram, and it will automatically get synced to dark mode. Instagram says to use dark mode on its app, “you’ll need to update your device’s OS to iOS 13 or Android 10 as well as your Instagram app.”

Facebook Messenger

Facebook has already added Dark mode its Messenger. Currently, Facebook is planning to add a dark theme to its Android app. A recent report suggested that Facebook has rolled out the Dark mode for a few Android beta users, meaning the app could soon gain support for it. Coming back to Messenger, to use the app in dark mode, you just need to open the Facebook Messenger app. Tap on the profile icon, which you will find on the top left corner of the window. You will then find the Dark mode on top to enable it.

WhatsApp

If you are running the latest WhatsApp Beta for Android then enabling dark mode is a matter of 5 seconds. First, you need to head to the “Settings” section inside WhatsApp. You can do this by tapping the three-dot menu on the top right corner. Once here, one needs to tap on the “Chats” section and then click on the “Theme” option in the “Display” section. Tapping the “Theme” section, you will be greeted with three options. The first option here is called “System default” which will change according to the overall Android theme.

Twitter

Twitter also offers support for dark mode. Unlike Instagram, you can enable Dark mode directly from Twitter’s app. In the app’s setting, you will find a dedicated Dark mode, and a Dark appearance mode. The first allows you to enable the dark theme, and the second mode gives you two options, including “Dim” and “Lights Out.”

To enable Dark mode, go to the app’s Settings and Privacy section, and then tap the Display and sound tab. Tap the Dark mode slider to turn the feature on. After turning on the dark mode, you choose “Dim” or “Lights out” by tapping on Dark mode appearance.

YouTube

In order to use dark mode on YouTube, you need to follow some very simple steps. First of all, just open the YouTube app on your phone, and then tap on the profile icon. You then need to visit the app’s Settings section, and tap on General. Under this section, you will find an Appearance option, which includes “Dark theme,” “Light,” and “Use device theme.”