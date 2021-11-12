comscore Top 5 educational websites for free certification courses: Udemy, Code Academy, EDX more
  • Home
  • News
  • Top 5 online educational websites for free certification courses
News

Top 5 online educational websites for free certification courses

News

Here is a list of some websites offering free courses from websites like Udemy, Code Academy, EDX, Coursera, and more. They can help you in improving your career, professional growth, and enhance your skills.

apna course

Image source: Apna Course

Lots of people are working from home after the Corona pandemic. It is an excellent time to enhance your skills or get information about new fields.  Here is a list of some websites offering free courses. They can help you in improving your career. Also Read - Top apps that help you take an instant personal loan

online education, online websites, online course, online courses, free online courses, edx, coursera, code academy, udemy, free courses coursera, free courses udemy, free courses certification, free certification

Image Source: Coursera

Coursera

Coursera was started in 2012 by two Stanford professors. It has partnerships with more than 200 top global universities. These include many educational and industrial institutions, including Hopkins University, Imperial College London, Stanford, Intel, Google, INSEAD, ISB, and Caltech. Also Read - Apple removes a popular Quran app in China: Know reason

It offers both free and paid courses. Individual courses range from Rs 2,250-7,500, and programs and specialization courses start from Rs 2,250-6,000. However, Degree courses are available from Rs 11.2 lakhs. Also Read - These Android apps steal people's Facebook passwords, Delete them now

The website offers 4,300 courses, 320 projects, 440 specializations, 30 certificates, and 20 types of degrees. Subjects range from Data Science, IT, Artificial Intelligence to Computer Science, arts, and Humanity.

online education, online websites, online course, online courses, free online courses, edx, coursera, code academy, udemy, free courses coursera, free courses udemy, free courses certification, free certification

Image source: EDX

Edx

Edx is a vast open online course and open-source platform. Harvard and MIT started it in 2012. This site is affiliated with 140 top-ranking universities and educational institutions, including Harvard, Oxford, MIT, Cornell, and IBM to the Australian National University and Hong Kong Polytechnic.

It offers courses for free and with fees. Fees range from Rs 3,750 to Rs 22,500. However, it does not provide certificates for archived classes. However, verified certificates are available for specific courses.

online education, online websites, online course, online courses, free online courses, edx, coursera, code academy, udemy, free courses coursera, free courses udemy, free courses certification, free certification

Image source: Apna Course

Apna Course

It is an Indian e-tutoring platform that started in 2013 with professional courses and certificate programs. Training is given through instructor, video, and interactive sessions. There are 27 free courses available on the website.  It is also available monthly (Rs 150), half-yearly (Rs 800), and yearly subscription (Rs 1,500).

online education, online websites, online course, online courses, free online courses, edx, coursera, code academy, udemy, free courses coursera, free courses udemy, free courses certification, free certification

Image source: Code Academy

Code Academy

Code Academy is an online interactive platform that started in 2011. It offers coding classes in articles and videos in both free and paid versions. The free option is called Basic. Paid plans are called Pro, and the cost is Rs 1,199 per month. The certificate is offered upon completion of the degree/certification course.

It offers coding in 14 languages. These include HTML and CSS, Python, JavaScript, Java, SQL, Bash/Shell, Ruby, C++, R, C#, PHP, Go, Swift and Kotlin. Code Academy offers courses in web development, data science, computer science, developer tools, machine learning, code foundations, web design, game development, mobile development, and data visualization, among other subjects.

online education, online websites, online course, online courses, free online courses, edx, coursera, code academy, udemy, free courses coursera, free courses udemy, free courses certification, free certification

Image source: Alison

Alison

Alison.com was started in 2007 as a free online platform. It offers free courses from top universities globally, including Stanford, MIT, Cambridge, Harvard, and Yale. You can gain access to other features of the site by taking a paid subscription. Along with degree/certification, it offers certificates, diplomas.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 12, 2021 6:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Battlegrounds Mobile India announced Esports tournament with Jio, MediaTek, winner to win Rs 12.5 Lakh
Gaming
Battlegrounds Mobile India announced Esports tournament with Jio, MediaTek, winner to win Rs 12.5 Lakh
Google entry into the OEM and navigation service space will change the market scenario

News

Google entry into the OEM and navigation service space will change the market scenario

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999

Netflix rolls out AV1 codec for select smart TVs and PS4 Pro

Apps

Netflix rolls out AV1 codec for select smart TVs and PS4 Pro

Top 5 educational websites for free certification courses: Udemy, Code Academy, EDX more

News

Top 5 educational websites for free certification courses: Udemy, Code Academy, EDX more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Battlegrounds Mobile India announced Esports tournament with Jio, MediaTek, winner to win Rs 12.5 Lakh

Google entry into the OEM and navigation service space will change the market scenario

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999

Top 5 educational websites for free certification courses: Udemy, Code Academy, EDX more

PUBG: New State reportedly bricking Android devices: Details here

PUBG New State released in India, but is it really safe to play?

Charging phone overnight is risky, and 4 other things to never do on your phone

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

Top 5 educational websites for free certification courses: Udemy, Code Academy, EDX more

News

Top 5 educational websites for free certification courses: Udemy, Code Academy, EDX more
Top apps to get an instant personal loan: CASHe, Early Salary, Pay Sense, more

Apps

Top apps to get an instant personal loan: CASHe, Early Salary, Pay Sense, more
Rajinikanth to get Dadasaheb Phalke award today, announces launch of daughter Soundarya's voice-based app 'Hoote'

Apps

Rajinikanth to get Dadasaheb Phalke award today, announces launch of daughter Soundarya's voice-based app 'Hoote'
Apple removes a popular Quran app in China: Know reason

News

Apple removes a popular Quran app in China: Know reason
These Android apps steal people's Facebook passwords, Delete them now

News

These Android apps steal people's Facebook passwords, Delete them now

हिंदी समाचार

पबजी न्यू स्टेट का नया अपडेट हुआ रिलीज, अब नहीं होगी गेमिंग में कोई प्रॉब्लम

Instagram Reels में जुड़ गए TikTok वाले दो धांसू फीचर्स, वीडियो बनेगा और भी बेहतर

रियलमी और ओप्पो के अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन मिनटों में फुल चार्ज कर देंगे आपका फोन

अगले महीने की इस तारीक को लॉन्च हो सकता है Xiaomi 12, जानें इस फोन की पूरी डिटेल

ट्विटर में अब बड़ी इमेज अपलोड करना होगा आसान, ऑटो क्रॉप का ऑप्शन हुआ बंद

Latest Videos

e-Amrit website launched for electric vehicles EVs in India

News

e-Amrit website launched for electric vehicles EVs in India
Dyson Purifier Hot + Cold: Is it the best buy in India?

Reviews

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cold: Is it the best buy in India?
How to play Netflix games on smartphones? | How to install Netflix games on Android and iPhone?

News

How to play Netflix games on smartphones? | How to install Netflix games on Android and iPhone?
moto e40 Review in English | Is it a Best Budget Smartphone ?

Reviews

moto e40 Review in English | Is it a Best Budget Smartphone ?

News

Battlegrounds Mobile India announced Esports tournament with Jio, MediaTek, winner to win Rs 12.5 Lakh
Gaming
Battlegrounds Mobile India announced Esports tournament with Jio, MediaTek, winner to win Rs 12.5 Lakh
Google entry into the OEM and navigation service space will change the market scenario

News

Google entry into the OEM and navigation service space will change the market scenario
Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999
Top 5 educational websites for free certification courses: Udemy, Code Academy, EDX more

News

Top 5 educational websites for free certification courses: Udemy, Code Academy, EDX more
PUBG: New State reportedly bricking Android devices: Details here

Gaming

PUBG: New State reportedly bricking Android devices: Details here

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers