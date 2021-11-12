Top 5 educational websites for free certification courses: Udemy, Code Academy, EDX more

Lots of people are working from home after the Corona pandemic. It is an excellent time to enhance your skills or get information about new fields. Here is a list of some websites offering free courses. They can help you in improving your career. Also Read - Top apps that help you take an instant personal loan

Coursera

Coursera was started in 2012 by two Stanford professors. It has partnerships with more than 200 top global universities. These include many educational and industrial institutions, including Hopkins University, Imperial College London, Stanford, Intel, Google, INSEAD, ISB, and Caltech.

It offers both free and paid courses. Individual courses range from Rs 2,250-7,500, and programs and specialization courses start from Rs 2,250-6,000. However, Degree courses are available from Rs 11.2 lakhs.

The website offers 4,300 courses, 320 projects, 440 specializations, 30 certificates, and 20 types of degrees. Subjects range from Data Science, IT, Artificial Intelligence to Computer Science, arts, and Humanity.

Edx

Edx is a vast open online course and open-source platform. Harvard and MIT started it in 2012. This site is affiliated with 140 top-ranking universities and educational institutions, including Harvard, Oxford, MIT, Cornell, and IBM to the Australian National University and Hong Kong Polytechnic.

It offers courses for free and with fees. Fees range from Rs 3,750 to Rs 22,500. However, it does not provide certificates for archived classes. However, verified certificates are available for specific courses.

Apna Course

It is an Indian e-tutoring platform that started in 2013 with professional courses and certificate programs. Training is given through instructor, video, and interactive sessions. There are 27 free courses available on the website. It is also available monthly (Rs 150), half-yearly (Rs 800), and yearly subscription (Rs 1,500).

Code Academy

Code Academy is an online interactive platform that started in 2011. It offers coding classes in articles and videos in both free and paid versions. The free option is called Basic. Paid plans are called Pro, and the cost is Rs 1,199 per month. The certificate is offered upon completion of the degree/certification course.

It offers coding in 14 languages. These include HTML and CSS, Python, JavaScript, Java, SQL, Bash/Shell, Ruby, C++, R, C#, PHP, Go, Swift and Kotlin. Code Academy offers courses in web development, data science, computer science, developer tools, machine learning, code foundations, web design, game development, mobile development, and data visualization, among other subjects.

Alison

Alison.com was started in 2007 as a free online platform. It offers free courses from top universities globally, including Stanford, MIT, Cambridge, Harvard, and Yale. You can gain access to other features of the site by taking a paid subscription. Along with degree/certification, it offers certificates, diplomas.