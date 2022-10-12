Hyundai Creta Facelift
The facelifted version of the Hyundai Creta will be introduced in India sometime next year. the new Creta facelift is likely to get a revised 10.25-inch digital instrument console and an updated Hyundai’s Bluelink connected car tech. It will continue to be offered with the same set of engines – a 115bhp, 1.5L 4-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol, a 115bhp, 1.5L turbo-diesel and a 140bhp, 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol.
Mahindra XUV 400
The Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV was unveiled last month and will go on sale in India in January 2023. The Mahindra XUV400 is will sit in the C-segment SUV category. The XUV400 is longer than the XUV300 at 4200 mm long and boasts a wheelbase of 2600 mm. It offers a boot space of 378 litres/418 litres (up to roof). At 1821 mm, it is also the widest e-SUV in the category. The Mahindra XUV400 is will sit in the C-segment SUV category. The XUV400 is longer than the XUV300 at 4200 mm long and boasts a wheelbase of 2600 mm. It offers a boot space of 378 litres/418 litres (up to roof). At 1821 mm, it is also the widest e-SUV in the category.