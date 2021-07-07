Top 5 news from technology: OnePlus Nord 2 specs, Mi 11 Ultra sale and more

There have been some big announcements in the world of technology today and we take a quick look at the five biggest ones of the day. From Xiaomi putting its Mi 11 Ultra on sale to OnePlus formally revealing the Nord 2’s chipset specifications, the world of smartphones has seen some major announcements. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 5G confirmed with MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC

Top five news stories of today

OnePlus Nord 2 to use Dimensity 1200-AI chipset

OnePlus has confirmed using the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI special edition chipset on the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2. The Dimensity 1200-AI chip is based on MediaTek’s Dimensity Open Resource Architecture that OnePlus has optimized to bring a host of new AI based features to the Nord 2. OnePlus is yet to announce a launch date.

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Edition goes on sale

The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Edition has gone on sale in India at a price of Rs 19,999. The basic specifications remain the same as the standard model but the extra price fetches a special watch face, a sapphire glass display, and a special cobalt alloy metal for the body. OnePlus says that this version is more durable than the standard version. Pre-booking it will get you an extra Rs 1,000 off.

MIUI 12.5 update comes to Poco X3 Pro

The Poco X3 Pro in India has started to get the MIUI 12.5 update based on Android 11. Initially on a limited release, a wider release has been planned once early users don’t report major bugs. MIUI 12.5 update improved CPU performance by 22 percent and is more efficient with the battery life. Poco X3 Pro users will still get the Poco Launcher on top.

BSNL launches new prepaid plans

BSNL has launched a couple of new prepaid plans for Indian customers. The new prepaid recharge plans cost Rs 75, Rs 94 and Rs 447. The BSNL Rs 447 STV plan offers 100GB of data with no daily data limit. The plan also offers free access to EROS NOW entertainment services, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling benefits. The Rs 94 STV prepaid plan offers 3GB of total data with no data limit, 100 minutes of voice calling for 90 days. The Rs 75 STV pack offers 2GB of total data with 100 minutes of voice calling for 60 days validity.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra went on sale today

The Mi 11 Ultra from Xiaomi finally went on sale today. Costing Rs 69,999, the Mi 11 Ultra offers one of the best smartphone cameras seen in the market today. The phone also gets an outlandish display and high-performance Snapdragon 888 chip. Xiaomi is hosting a limited sale for those registered initially by paying Rs 1,999.