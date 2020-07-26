comscore Top 5 phones to launch soon: Realme V5, Galaxy M31s and more
Top 5 phones to launch soon: Realme V5, Samsung Galaxy M31s and more

While the Realme V5 will launch in China on July 27, the Samsung Galaxy M31s, Honor 9A, and Honor 9S will launch in India by the end of this month. Read on to know more about the top 5 phones that will launch soon.

  Published: July 26, 2020 4:04 PM IST
Realme V5

In the month of July, we witnessed a lot of launches and it seems that the companies are not done yet. In the coming days, the Realme V7 and nubia Red Magic 5S will make their debut in China. Phones like Samsung Galaxy M31s, Honor 9A, and Honor 9S will launch in India by the end of this month. In August this year, Samsung will also be hosting its annual event, where it is expected to launch its Galaxy Note 20 series and other phones. If you are curious about these phone launches, then read on to know more about them. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 new features leaked; Hand gestures, fall detection and more confirmed

Realme V5 launch on July 27

The Realme V5 will launch in China on July 27. The upcoming Realme phone will offer a punch-hole display design and a quad rear camera setup. A reliable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has suggested that the handset will sport a 6.5-inch FullHD+ LCD display, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Realme V5 will launch with 30W fast charger and 5G support. Also Read - Corning Gorilla Glass Victus announced: Here's everything you need to know

Watch: Realme C11 Camera Review

The Realme V5 will be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz and will weigh 194 grams. On the front, you will reportedly get a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The back camera setup is said to include a 48-megapixel primary camera, which will be assisted by one 8-megapixel sensor and two 2-megapixel cameras. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint reader as well. If Realme launches V5 in India in the coming weeks, then this might be the cheapest 5G phone. Also Read - Honor 9A, Honor 9S to launch in India alongside MagicBook laptop on July 31

Samsung Galaxy M31s India launch on July 30

The Samsung Galaxy M31s India launch will be held on July 30 and the event will kick off at 12:00PM. Ahead of the launch, Amazon has already confirmed a few details. The upcoming Samsung phone will sport a 6,000mAh battery, four cameras at the back, and a punch-hole display design. As per the Amazon listing, the new Samsung phone will be available in a blue and white gradient color option.

The quad rear camera setup will comprise of a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The Samsung Galaxy M31s will come with support for 25W fast charging. The Amazon listing has confirmed that the handset will support reverse charging too. It will have an FHD+ AMOLED panel. The India price and sale details of the Samsung Galaxy M31s will be revealed on July 30.

Honor 9A, Honor 9S India launch on 31

Huawei’s sub-brand is all set to launch two phones. The Honor 9A and Honor 9S will launch in India on July 31 and are already available outside the country. The Honor 9A features a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB expandable storage. There is a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor on the back. The smartphone was launched with a price label of RUB 10,990 (around Rs 11,350).

The Honor 9S, on the other hand, is priced at RUB 6,990 (around Rs 7,220). It comes with a 5.45-inch display offering HD+ resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. There is a 5-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera with flash. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The two phones will run Magic UI 3.1 based on Android 10. It will pack a 3,020mAh battery.

nubia Red Magic 5S launch on July 28

The nubia Red Magic 5S gaming phone will launch on July 28, and will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 865+ SoC. It will come with a 144Hz display with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The gaming device will sport 320Hz touch-sensitive shoulder buttons, which will be located on the right side. The nubia Red Magic 5S will launch with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is said to offer a silver-plated cooling system, an AMOLED display, and have up to 16GB RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series launch expected on August 5

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is widely expected to launch at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, which will take place on August 5. Along with this device, Samsung is also anticipated to unveil its Galaxy Fold 2, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra phones. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is said to pack a 4,300mAh battery. There could be a 12-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor and a third 64-megapixel camera. The camera setup is rumored to lack laser-based autofocus but is said to support 8K video shooting. WinFuture claims that the European models will use Exynos 990, while North American retail units will ship with Snapdragon 865 or 865+ SoC.

  Published Date: July 26, 2020 4:04 PM IST

