Top 5 smartphone announcements to expect at MWC 2019

Though Samsung has already unveiled its flagship Galaxy S10 series ahead of MWC 2019, there are still a few exciting announcements left to unfold during the expo. Mobile World Congress this year is set to focus more on 5G devices and foldable smartphones. But when it comes to certain popular brands, we can expect few interesting device launches during the expo. With that in mind, here are the top five smartphone announcements that we are looking forward to at this year’s MWC.

Nokia 9: The first real 5-camera phone

HMD Global reportedly delayed Nokia 9 announcement from CES to MWC because of production issues. Now it should finally take the center stage at MWC, and its announcement may turn out to be the most exciting flagship smartphone.

We have seen a number of leaks around the Nokia 9 or Nokia 9 PureView in last few months. The smartphone is rumored to launch with a unique penta-camera setup. This setup is expected to come in an array design with two extra holes for LED flash and probably laser auto-focus.

Nokia or rather HMD global is likely to use the PureView branding for the Nokia 9, considering the phone focuses more on camera. Other than that, rumors and leaks point towards a Quad-HD display, Snapdragon 845 chip, 6GB or 8GB RAM, and a 3,300mAh battery. All rumors are set to come to an end a day ahead of MWC on February 24.

Huawei: Foldable 5G Phone

Huawei has been teasing away a foldable smartphone for the MWC 2019. While it will not be the first foldable smartphone to launch, it’ll certainly be world’s first foldable 5G phone.

As of now, we don’t know much about the phone. Huawei has been claiming a better phone than existing Mate 20 Pro and Mate P20. Unfortunately, Huawei is not getting the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro to MWC. These have been planned for a separate event for March 26 in Paris.

LG G8 ThinQ

After a quiet 2018, LG Electronics seem ready with a new G series flagship for MWC. The company has already revealed few details of the phone, and thanks to render leaks we also know the design. The smartphone is likely to utilize latest Snapdragon 855, but in terms of design it could look nearly identical to the LG G7 ThinQ.

The South Korean company on its newsroom post shared that the new LG G8 ThinQ will bring tech innovation in smartphones at MWC 2019. The G8 ThinQ will come with Crystal Sound OLED (CSO) technology, that utilizes the phone’s OLED display as an audio amplifier. It means the display will act as a loudspeaker.

Additionally, it is confirmed that LG G8 ThinQ will include Boombox Speakers like G7 ThinQ. It’ll also have audio powered by Meridian Audio and DTS:X 3D surround effect that emulates 7.1 audio through headphones or speakers. Lastly, Lg is not ditching the 3.5mm audio port, and it will include a quad DAC system along with MQA support.

OnePlus 5G Prototype

Initially, OnePlus only decided a party like event for press and guests at MWC, but later the company said it will showcase its 5G phone as well. To be sure, OnePlus isn’t getting the OnePlus 7 until mid-2019, and at MWC, the Chinese company has invited us to give a “taste of the future.”

All we know is, OnePlus will only showcase a prototype of the 5G phone that it has been working on from some time. Reports suggest that OnePlus will not release the 5G phone before OnePlus 7. The commercial model of the phone is expected to release sometime in second half of 2019.

Sony’s 21:9 tall aspect ratio phone: The Sony Xperia XA3

Like every year, we are expecting at least two phones from Sony at MWC 2019. The Sony press conference is set for February 25 at 8:30AM CET, and we are excited about Sony Xperia XA3. The smartphone is rumored to pack a much-taller display, when it comes to aspect ratio.

Reportedly, Sony would be launching Xperia XA3 Ultra with a 6.5-inch display and 21:9 aspect ratio. The company is not jumping on to the notch trend. This extra-tall display will be first-of-a-kind with a bit of bezel on the top and bottom with 21:9 aspect ratio. Sony is said to use same Quad-HD OLED panel like the XZ3.

In terms of specifications, we are expecting a triple-camera setup since its been rumored the most. Also, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with 6GB or 8GB RAM with a 4,400mAh battery. Sony should be launching the compact variant of the smartphone along with it.