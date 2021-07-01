comscore Top Tech News Today: Realme Buds 2 Neo, Dizo GoPods D TWS, Tecno Spark Go 2021 launched
Top Tech News Today: Realme Buds 2 Neo, Dizo GoPods D TWS, Tecno Spark Go 2021 launched

Realme Buds 2 Neo, Dizo GoPods D TWS and wireless neckband, Tecno Spark Go 2021, Samsung Galaxy A22 launched in India today. Another big tech news of today is the hike in price of some Mi TV and Redmi TV models in India. Check out top 5 tech news of the today.

Realme Buds 2 Neo, Dizo GoPods D TWS and wireless neckband, Tecno Spark Go 2021, Samsung Galaxy A22 launched in India today. Another big tech news of today is the hike in price of some Mi TV and Redmi TV models in the country due to shortage of components and supply chain restraints. A lot happened in the world of technology today, here are the top 5 news that you must note. Also Read - Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro to launch on July 14: Everything you need to know

Realme Buds 2 Neo launched in India: price, specs

Realme Buds 2 Neo truly wireless earbuds launched in India today. The successor to the existing Realme Buds Neo is priced at Rs 499. It comes in two colour options including black and blue. The earbuds can be purchased starting today on realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon and other partner offline stores. Also Read - Realme’s Dizo has built strong supply chain, after sales support to meet demand

Read more details here Also Read - Top lightweight and slim smartphones to buy in July 2021: Mi 11 Lite, V21e 5G, etc

Dizo GoPods D TWS launched in India: price, specs

Realme’s sub brand Dizo has launched new products in the country including Dizo GoPods D TWS and more. Dizo GoPods D TWS earbuds has been launched at a price of Rs 1,599 but will be available at an introductory price of Rs 1,399 during the first sale. The new Dizo Wireless earphones has been launched at a price of Rs 1,499 but will be available at an introductory price of Rs 1,299.

Read more details here

Tecno Spark Go 2021 launched: price, specs

Tecno Spark Go 2021 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 7,299 for the sole 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone comes in Galaxy Blue, Horizon Orange, and Maldives Blue colour options. The phone will go on sale via Amazon starting July 7. As a part of the introductory offer, the phone will be available at Rs 6,699 till stocks last. Some of the key specs of the Tecno phone includes: 6.52-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio A20 SoC paired with 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, 13-megapixel dual rear camera, 5000mAh battery, fast charging support, and more.

10 Xiaomi TV models get expensive in India

Xiaomi has hiked the price of some Mi TV and Redmi TV models in India. The price of these Mi TVs and Redmi TVs has gone up by up to Rs 2,000. The brand is said to have increased the price of some of its TV models due to shortage of components and supply chain restraints. The price hike of these Mi TV and Redmi TV models is applicable for both online and offline market.

Read more details here

Oppo Reno 6 series launch date confirmed

Oppo is set to launch the Reno 6 series including the Oppo Reno 6 and the Oppo Reno 6 Pro in India on July 14. Both phones will be available in the country via Flipkart once release. Some of the key specs of the Reno 6 includes a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 90hz screen refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, a 4300mAh battery, 64-megapixel triple camera setup and more.

Read for more details

  Published Date: July 1, 2021 7:26 PM IST
  Updated Date: July 1, 2021 8:08 PM IST

Top Tech News Today: Realme Buds 2 Neo, Dizo GoPods D TWS, Tecno Spark Go 2021 launched
Top Tech News Today: Realme Buds 2 Neo, Dizo GoPods D TWS, Tecno Spark Go 2021 launched
