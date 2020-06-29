comscore Top 5 Xiaomi devices to launch soon: Mi Smart Coffee machine, and more
Top 5 Xiaomi devices to launch soon: Mi Smart Coffee machine, gaming monitor and more

An Authorized Mi Store has shared the July to August 2020 brochure, which reveals upcoming Xiaomi devices. Check out the top 5 devices that Xiaomi will launch soon.

  Updated: June 29, 2020 1:17 PM IST
xiaomi-mi-logo-stock-bgr

Xiaomi is set to launch a lot of devices in the coming months. The Chinese company has a very broad portfolio and offers interesting products in different categories. It is expected to launch devices like Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter, Mi Massage Gun, Amazfit GTS, Redmi 9, and Black Shark 3. There are a bunch of devices that the brand will launch in Philipines. This information comes from an authorized Mi Store in the country that shared the July to August 2020 brochure. Read on to know more about the top 5 devices that Xiaomi will launch soon.

Top 5 Xiaomi devices to launch soon

Mi Smart Coffee machine

There is not much information on this and the brochure has only revealed the key details of the Mi Smart Coffee machine. The name already suggests it basic functionality. It is a coffee maker and comes two coffee modes. There is also an independent hot water function. One will also find multi-stage temperature selection and different concentration presents. This smart device from Xiaomi supports Mi Home app.

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

34-inch Curved gaming monitor

Xiaomi will also launch its latest 34-inch gaming monitor in the country. The brochure (spotted by Gizguide) has revealed some features of the device too. It will have 21:9 aspect ratio, and the panel will support 3550 x 1440 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The monitor will feature 2x HDMI 2.0 ports, and other usual connect options. This seems like the same gaming monitor that Xiaomi launched in China in October 2019.

This curved monitor also comes with AMD Freesync support and low Blu-Ray mode. Xiaomi says that the display supports 121 percent of the sRGB color gamut. The monitor is being shipped with a bracket allowing users to make adjustments for lifting and rotating the screen. The 34-inch Mi Surface Display was launched with a price label of RMB 2,499 (around Rs 24,990).

Xiaomi MIUI 12 China stable versions out for Redmi K20 Pro, K20, and K30 series; here are the details

Also Read

Xiaomi MIUI 12 China stable versions out for Redmi K20 Pro, K20, and K30 series; here are the details

Redmi 9A, Redmi 9

Xiaomi has teased the launch of the Redmi 9 series in Philippines. It will launch both Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A phones in the country, and Xiaomi is soon expected to announce their India availability too. You might already be aware of the specifications of the Redmi 9 as it was recently launched in China. The Redmi 9A is said to launch with a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. It will be paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. The entry-level phone could offer a 6.53-inch HD+IPS display. For selfies, there could be a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It is said to have a single 13-megapixel rear camera instead of two cameras.

Mi TV Stick

Xiaomi is yet to launch the Mi TV stick in India and other countries, but the device has already been spotted on the AliExpress website. The alleged brochure suggests that the Mi TV Stick could be unveiled in the coming weeks. It will come with Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in. This version will compatible with Full HD playback. Inside the box, there will be a power adapter, a USB cable, the Bluetooth remote control, and the device itself. This version has 1GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It supports a maximum resolution of 1080p at 60 fps for streaming.

It’s Bluetooth remote comes equipped with a voice assistant key that has dedicated buttons for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The listing reveals that there will be a cheaper version designed for streaming content in Full HD resolution (1080p). The website also shows that the Mi TV Stick price will be $49, which is around Rs 3,750. The seller says the item is on pre-sale, and its shipments will start from July 20.

Xiaomi Mi 11, Redmi K40 Pro could be even more expensive flagships in 2021

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi 11, Redmi K40 Pro could be even more expensive flagships in 2021

Mi Smart Band 5

The Mi Band 5 is currently only available in China and its India launch doesn’t seem too far. The fitness band has already received BIS certification, meaning the India launch is nearing. In Philippines, it could launch as soon as in July.  The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 comes with a larger 1.1-inch AMOLED display.

Xiaomi claims that the NFC variant will deliver 14 days of battery life. The standard version is said to offer up to 20 days on a single charge. The fitness tracker features a heart rate sensor and even has a new Health mode. The latter lets female users track their menstrual cycle, which is a nice addition. As usual, users will be able to check notifications and control music on the fitness band.

