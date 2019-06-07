If you are planning to buy an Android One smartphone, then there are a bunch of options to choose from. Some of the top Android One phones are available from brands like Motorola, Nokia, Xiaomi, and more. Android One is a Google initiative, wherein smartphones offer stock OS experience similar to Google’s own Pixel series. Buying an Android One phone means that you will receive two years worth of upgrades to the latest OS version, as well as regular monthly updates. You will also get reliable, bloatware-free and optimized UI experience. With that in mind, here’s a look at best Android One phones that you can buy in India right now.

Top Android One phones to buy in India

Nokia 2.2

The Nokia 2.2 is the newest smartphone in India, and its prices start from Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM/16GB storage model. The 3GB RAM and 32GB model is priced at Rs 7,999. But, the mentioned price tags will expire after June 30. Once the limited period offer ends, the pricing of the Android One phone will increase to Rs 7,699 and Rs 8,699 respectively.

For the price, the Nokia 2.2 packs a 5.7-inch HD+ 19:9 display, MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, and more. The handset also flaunts a waterdrop-style notched display design. The Nokia 2.2 comes with a single-camera setup on the back with a 13-megapixel f/2.2 sensor. The camera also offers support for a separate HDR mode. On the front is a 5-megapixel selfie snapper, which also supports AI bokeh mode. The device is powered by a small 3,000mAh battery, which is also removable.

Infinix Note 5

The Infinix Note 5 is also an Android One phone, which comes with a starting price of Rs 7,499. You can also go for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, which retails at Rs 8,999. As for the specifications, the smartphone offers a 5.99-inch FHD+ screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P23 octa-core chipset. The budget device packs a big 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support. The device features a single 12-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It runs Android 9 Pie OS.

Nokia 4.2 at Rs 10,990

The Nokia 4.2 is priced in India at Rs 10,990 for 3GB/32GB model. Buyers will be able to choose from color options including black, and Pink Sand. As far as the specifications are concerned, the Nokia 4.2 comes with a 5.71-inch HD+ notched display. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core SoC. The Android One phone includes a combination of a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera sensors. You also get an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, and runs stock Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. Notably, there is also a built-in Google Assistant button on the device.

Xiaomi Mi A2 at Rs 11,999

The Xiaomi Mi A2 carries a starting price of Rs 11,999 for 4GB/64GB configuration.The handset packs a 5.99-inch Full HD+ 18:9 display and Snapdragon 660 SoC. It also features a dual rear camera setup at the back, which includes a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor. The cameras are AI enabled and can detect from 204 different scene modes. Up front, you get a 20-megapixel camera with LED flash. On the software side, the device will mostly run on stock Android One OS.

Moto One Power at Rs 12,999

The Moto One Power can be purchased for Rs 12,999. Flipkart is selling the 4GB RAM/64GB storage model for the same price. The device packs a 6.2-inch full HD+ 19:9 notched display. It also comes loaded with a Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC. The back consists of a 16-megapixel primary sensor backed with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Up front, the smartphone comes with a 12-megapixel camera for taking selfies. Furthermore, the smartphone offers a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Nokia 6.1 Plus at Rs 13,799

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is currently available for rs 13,799 on Amazon India. You can get the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant for the same price. As for the specifications, the Android One phone features a 5.8-inch FHD+ 19:9 display. The device is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core CPU and Adreno 509 GPU. The device also comes with dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel f/2.0 main sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The Nokia 6.1 Plus also comes with a 16-megapixel camera sensor. It is powered by a 3,060mAh battery. Additionally, the handset flaunts a glass design and offers a notched display.

Motorola One at Rs 13,999

Customers can buy the Motorola One for Rs 13,999, which is available with 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration. As for the specifications, the handset features a 5.9-inch 19:9 HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, two cameras and more. Furthermore, the setup includes a combination of a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual sensors. On the front is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. It also offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and comes backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Nokia 8 Sirocco at 29,950

You can get the Nokia 8 Sirocco for Rs 29,950 via Amazon India. The e-commerce giant is offering 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant for the same price. Talking about the specifications, the handset bears a 5.5-inch edge-to-edge 2K resolution display. In addition to this, the panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Furthermore, under the hood is Snapdragon 835 SoC. The smartphone is equipped with 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel dual-camera setup at the back, and 5-megapixel front camera. Additionally, it is backed by a 3,260mAh battery.

These are currently among the best Android One Phones you can buy in India. Which of them will be your next purchase? Let us know in our comments section below.