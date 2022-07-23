Top Cryptocurrency Prices on July 23: Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu witness drop

The cryptocurrency market is slightly up today while some of the major cryptocurrencies are looking at a slump, compared to Friday. Bitcoin is currently hovering above $22,915 whereas Ethereum is at $1,583. There’s a remarkable jump compared to last week for both ETH and BTC. Also Read - RBI suggests cryptocurrency ban and government wants other nations to help make it a reality

The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $1.09 Trillion, which has witnessed a minor spike of 0.1 percent in the last 24 hours. Total cryptocurrency trading volume in the last day is at $104 billion. Bitcoin dominance is at 40.1 percent and Ethereum dominance is at 17.4 percent.

The total market cap of Bitcoin is currently at $436.1 billion. Ethereum Market Cap stands at 192.2 billion.

The biggest gainer was BarnBridge (BOND) which registered over 50 percent increase in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Mithril (MITH) which witnessed a drop of over 16 percent in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin witnessed a drop of 1.2 percent in the last 24 hours and the market cap is around 9.2 billion. Shiba Inu witnesses a drop of 2 percent in 24 hours and has maintained a market cap of 7.05 billion.