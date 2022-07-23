comscore Top Cryptocurrency Prices on July 23: Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu witness drop
Top Cryptocurrency Prices on July 23: Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu witness drop

The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $1.09 Trillion, which has witnessed a minor spike of 0.1 percent in the last 24 hours

Crypto Market Today

Image: cryptocurrency representations (iStock)

The cryptocurrency market is slightly up today while some of the major cryptocurrencies are looking at a slump, compared to Friday. Bitcoin is currently hovering above $22,915 whereas Ethereum is at $1,583. There’s a remarkable jump compared to last week for both ETH and BTC. Also Read - RBI suggests cryptocurrency ban and government wants other nations to help make it a reality

The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $1.09 Trillion, which has witnessed a minor spike of 0.1 percent in the last 24 hours. Total cryptocurrency trading volume in the last day is at $104 billion. Bitcoin dominance is at 40.1 percent and Ethereum dominance is at 17.4 percent. Also Read - Crypto price today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana again in red after brief uptick

The total market cap of Bitcoin is currently at $436.1 billion. Ethereum Market Cap stands at 192.2 billion. Also Read - Crypto prices today: Bitcoin, Ethereum rally up to 9 percent as market rebounds

The biggest gainer was BarnBridge (BOND) which registered over 50 percent increase in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Mithril (MITH) which witnessed a drop of over 16 percent in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin witnessed a drop of 1.2 percent in the last 24 hours and the market cap is around 9.2 billion. Shiba Inu witnesses a drop of 2 percent in 24 hours and has maintained a market cap of 7.05 billion.

  • Published Date: July 23, 2022 12:51 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 23, 2022 12:54 PM IST

