comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Top downloads on Android were Facebook apps for April: Statista
News

Top downloads on Android were Facebook apps for April: Statista

News

The three apps developed by Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook/ Facebook Lite, combined clocked over half of the downloads on the list with 154 million downloads.

  • Published: May 10, 2019 3:07 PM IST
Facebook messenger

Last month’s top Android downloads on Google Play Store were messaging apps, gaming apps, and social video apps, as recorded in Android download charts. According to data shared by independent market and opinion research firm Statista (via PCMag) for the month of April, Facebook’s messaging platforms remained the most downloaded apps for Android on Google Play, which also makes them the biggest mobile downloads period, since Android users outnumbered iOS users by about 8 to 1 (as of the end of 2018).

The three apps developed by Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook/ Facebook Lite, combined clocked over half of the downloads on the list with 154 million downloads. Facebook Messenger, on the other hand, was the most downloaded Android app on Google Play by users in the United States, and it performed WhatsApp downloads for the same market, as it trailed at number seven position after five gaming apps.

Indians searching 'dating' more than 'matrimony' queries, reveals Google's 'Year in Search'

Also Read

Indians searching 'dating' more than 'matrimony' queries, reveals Google's 'Year in Search'

“The top ten Android apps in the world last month had a combined download figure of 306 million. According to Priori Data, at the top of the list was the ever popular WhatsApp with 76 million. In fact, apps developed by Facebook account for over half of the downloads on the list, with WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook/Facebook Lite hauling in a combined 154 million downloads,” noted Statista.

The Facebook Messenger app on Android was downloaded 2.16 million times in one month, which is 50 downloads per minute. Having noted that, the global stats show otherwise for Messenger and WhatsApp. As per the global Android download charts, Whatsapp remained well ahead of Facebook Messenger with a staggering 75.81 million downloads, while Messenger clocked 50.30 million.

Watch Video: Android Q How to Install

The global list also has six games listed behind the WhatsApp and Messenger, which in particular include the popular short video clip making app TikTok. It was downloaded 26.17 million times on Android, and remained at fourth position globally in the Android download charts by Statista made using info gathered by PrioriData from the Google Play store itself.

  • Published Date: May 10, 2019 3:07 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Asus Zenfone 6 key specifications tipped
News
Asus Zenfone 6 key specifications tipped
Netflix releases Sacred Games Season 2 posters shot on OnePlus 7 Pro

News

Netflix releases Sacred Games Season 2 posters shot on OnePlus 7 Pro

Vivo Y15 rumored to debut in India soon

News

Vivo Y15 rumored to debut in India soon

Fortnite Season 9 is now live with new locations, weapons and wind transport

Gaming

Fortnite Season 9 is now live with new locations, weapons and wind transport

OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a powerful vibration engine

News

OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a powerful vibration engine

Sponsored

Most Popular

Lenovo Ego Smartwatch HX07 Review

Sony WH-XB700 Review

Jabra Move Style Edition Review

Oppo A1k Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Hands on and First Impressions

OnePlus 7 Pro used for shooting Sacred Games Season 2 posters

Top downloads on Android were Facebook apps for April: Statista

Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition with new GPS chip teased ahead of launch

Asus Zenfone 6 key specifications tipped

Vivo Y15 rumored to debut in India soon

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Top downloads on Android were Facebook apps for April: Statista

News

Top downloads on Android were Facebook apps for April: Statista
Google will never sell any personal info to 3rd parties: CEO Pichai

News

Google will never sell any personal info to 3rd parties: CEO Pichai
It is time to break up Facebook: Company's Co-founder

News

It is time to break up Facebook: Company's Co-founder
Google Camera update with Time Lapse mode rolling out to older Pixel devices

News

Google Camera update with Time Lapse mode rolling out to older Pixel devices
Google's music streaming platforms have 15 million subscribers

News

Google's music streaming platforms have 15 million subscribers

हिंदी समाचार

Pokemon GO गेम में दिखाई देगा Aipom Shiny

OnePlus 7 Pro पिछले मॉडल के मुकाबले 200% तेजी से होगा Vibrate, नहीं होगी कॉल और नोटिफिकेशन मिस

Fortnite Season 9 नई लोकेशन, हथियारों और विंड ट्रांसपोर्ट के साथ हुआ लाइव, गेम खेलने को एक्सपीरियंस होगा मजेदार

WhatsApp Status Privacy Tips: इन स्टेप्स को फॉलो कर किसी खास व्यक्ति से ऐसे छुपाएं अपना स्टेटस

Indian Company Lava ने 1799 रुपये की कीमत में A7 Wave फोन को किया लॉन्च, छह दिन बैटरी चलने का दावा

News

OnePlus 7 Pro used for shooting Sacred Games Season 2 posters
News
OnePlus 7 Pro used for shooting Sacred Games Season 2 posters
Top downloads on Android were Facebook apps for April: Statista

News

Top downloads on Android were Facebook apps for April: Statista
Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition with new GPS chip teased ahead of launch

News

Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition with new GPS chip teased ahead of launch
Asus Zenfone 6 key specifications tipped

News

Asus Zenfone 6 key specifications tipped
Vivo Y15 rumored to debut in India soon

News

Vivo Y15 rumored to debut in India soon