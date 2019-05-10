Top downloads on Android were Facebook apps for April: Statista

Last month’s top Android downloads on Google Play Store were messaging apps, gaming apps, and social video apps, as recorded in Android download charts. According to data shared by independent market and opinion research firm Statista (via PCMag) for the month of April, Facebook’s messaging platforms remained the most downloaded apps for Android on Google Play, which also makes them the biggest mobile downloads period, since Android users outnumbered iOS users by about 8 to 1 (as of the end of 2018).

The three apps developed by Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook/ Facebook Lite, combined clocked over half of the downloads on the list with 154 million downloads. Facebook Messenger, on the other hand, was the most downloaded Android app on Google Play by users in the United States, and it performed WhatsApp downloads for the same market, as it trailed at number seven position after five gaming apps.

“The top ten Android apps in the world last month had a combined download figure of 306 million. According to Priori Data, at the top of the list was the ever popular WhatsApp with 76 million. In fact, apps developed by Facebook account for over half of the downloads on the list, with WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook/Facebook Lite hauling in a combined 154 million downloads,” noted Statista.

The Facebook Messenger app on Android was downloaded 2.16 million times in one month, which is 50 downloads per minute. Having noted that, the global stats show otherwise for Messenger and WhatsApp. As per the global Android download charts, Whatsapp remained well ahead of Facebook Messenger with a staggering 75.81 million downloads, while Messenger clocked 50.30 million.

The global list also has six games listed behind the WhatsApp and Messenger, which in particular include the popular short video clip making app TikTok. It was downloaded 26.17 million times on Android, and remained at fourth position globally in the Android download charts by Statista made using info gathered by PrioriData from the Google Play store itself.