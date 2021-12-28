Top online courses to learn about Metaverse: Udemy, Coursera, and more

The concept of the Metaverse was first introduced in the year 1992. Metaverse is a virtual space set, which anyone can create and share with another person who is not present in that physical space. Simply put, with the help of the Internet, a 3D virtual space can be created in your surroundings. Meaning you will work in an office sitting virtually even while working from home. Also Read - From crypto to foldable phones, top 5 tech trends that will dominate 2022

Social networking company Facebook has engaged thousands of engineers in this work. At the same time, all the video game companies are also working in this direction. It is being said that this is the technology of the future that attempts to make the current world completely virtual. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has spent 10 billion dollars on this technology this year. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards: India will be at the center of the universe in the 'Future of Gaming'

Several online platforms started offering Metaverse courses, including Udemy, Coursera, and many others. Also Read - Tesla CEO Elon Musk mocks metaverse: Here’s what he said

Coursera

Coursera offers Virtual Reality Specialization from the University of London. The course does not directly talk about Metaverse, but it handles the more prominent aspect. The students and learners will understand the fundamentals of VR, its history and hardware, applications, its challenges, and psychology. It is a beginner-level course that helps learners create their own VR games.

Udemy

Udemy offers the Metaverse Masterclass for beginners, including VR, AR, mixed reality, extended reality, and metaverse land ownership. There is no minimum requirement for this course, and on completion of the course, students will be able to grasp what Metaverse is actually and how NFT’s are shaping its future.

Skillshare

Skillshare offers a course named Introduction To Metaverse & How To Invest In It, which provides a detailed summary of components of the Metaverse, journey to web 3, NFTs role in the virtual world. Ali Matar is the instructor of the course.